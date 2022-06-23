COLLEGE FOOTBALL: Arch Manning commits to Texas

Arch Manning, the No. 1-ranked player in 247Sports' class of 2023, on Thursday announced his commitment to Texas over Alabama and Georgia, according to multiple media reports.

Manning, the nephew of legendary quarterbacks Peyton and Eli Manning and grandson to College Football Hall of Famer Archie Manning, has been the most sought-after recruiting prospect since the days of Trevor Lawrence and Justin Fields.

"Committed to the University of Texas. #HookEm," Arch Manning announced in a tweet.

A 6-foot-4, 215-pound signal-caller from Isidore Newman High School in New Orleans, Manning has thrown for 6,307 yards, 81 touchdowns and has rushed for 19 more scores in three seasons.

According to CBS Sports, he is one of only three prospects to ever receive a perfect 1.0000 rating in the 247Sports Composite, joining another pair of Texas quarterbacks in Vince Young and Quinn Ewers.

Manning's acquisition continues a hot recruiting trend for Texas coach Steve Sarkisian. He has gotten Ewers, the ex-Ohio State quarterback and former five-star recruit, ex-Alabama tight end Jahleel Billingsley and several other stars to Austin, Texas.

Per CBS, "With Ewers on campus and four-star Maalik Murphy, the No. 12 signal caller in the class of 2022, already in the quarterback room, a significant competition for the starting gig in 2023 is on the horizon no matter how successful Ewers is this season, his first with the Longhorns."

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0