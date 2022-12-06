COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Claflin (M) 86, Paine 84

The Panthers rallied from a 25-point second-half deficit to force overtime, and remained unbeaten with an 86-84 victory over Paine College Monday.

Paine built a 19-point halftime lead, and extended the lead to 70-45 with just over 10 minutes left in the second half. Claflin would close the game with a 33-8 run to force the game to overtime. The Panthers were 1-of-8 from behind the three-point line in the first half, but made 6-of-15 in the second half to spur the comeback.

Shyim Cunningham led the Panthers with 24 points while grabbing six rebounds and four steals. Jailen Williams recorded a double-double scoring 12 points and grabbing 12 rebounds. Timothy McElroy led Claflin off the bench with 11 points. Claflin’s bench outscored Paine 40-20 in the victory.

With the win, Claflin (7-0) remains unbeaten on the season. The Panthers will play host to Shaw University following the women’s game at 1:30 p.m.

Claflin (W) 111, Paine 43

Claflin women’s basketball scored triple-digits for the first time in more than a decade as the Lady Panthers defeated Paine 111-43 Monday night.

Claflin took control early, outscoring Paine 29-9 in the first quarter. The Lady Panther would hold Paine to single digits (8) in the third quarter. The Lady Panthers scored 34 points after forcing 30 turnovers.

The Lady Panthers had six players in double figures including Lauren Scott who led the team with 21 points. Nya Morris and Destiny Coleman each added 15 points and seven rebounds; Janelle Sample had 13 points; Breanna Price had 12 points and seven rebounds and Ashari Lewis added 10 points.

Claflin (5-2) returns to the court Saturday at 1:30 p.m. to kick off a men’s/women’s double-header with Shaw University.

SC State 67

Winthrop 81