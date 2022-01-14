COLLEGE BASKETBALL: SC State men's game postponed

South Carolina State men's basketball game against North Carolina Central scheduled for Saturday at 4 p.m. has been postponed.

The announcement was posted by SC State Athletics' Twitter feed at 4 p.m. Friday. A makeup time for the game has yet to be determined.

The Bulldogs opened MEAC play with back-to-back losses against Morgan State and Coppin State.

As of Friday, South Carolina State's women's team will play North Carolina Central Saturday at 2 p.m. at Smith-Hammond-Middleton Memorial Center.

The Lady Bulldogs have not played a game since Dec. 29 against Furman. Their first two MEAC games against Morgan State and Coppin State were postponed. SC State is looking for its first victory of the season.

Mayo Bowl champs to be honored

The 2021 Gamecock football team as well as newcomers for the 2022 squad will be recognized at halftime of the men's basketball vs. Florida Saturday, Jan. 15.

The game will tip at 1 p.m. ET at Colonial Life Arena in Columbia and will be televised nationally on SEC Network.

Head football coach Shane Beamer and several players from the 2021 and 2022 teams are expected to be on hand with Beamer slated to address the crowd during the intermission.

ACC women’s basketball postpones games

GREENSBORO, N.C. (theACC.com) - The Atlantic Coast Conference today announced that the Syracuse at Virginia and Clemson at Virginia Tech women’s basketball games scheduled for Sunday, Jan. 16 have been postponed due to impending inclement weather in the Virginia area.

The ACC will look to reschedule both games.

Saturday games

North Carolina Central at SC State (W), 2 p.m.

North Carolina Central vs. SC State, 4 p.m.

Livingstone at Claflin (W), 1:30 p.m.

Livingstone at Claflin, 3:30 p.m.

Florida at South Carolina, 1 p.m.

Boston College at Clemson, 6:30 p.m.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0