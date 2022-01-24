COLLEGE BASKETBALL: No. 1 South Carolina win 14th straight vs. Vanderbilt, 85-30

No. 1 South Carolina win 14th straight vs. Vanderbilt, 85-30

COLUMBIA (AP) — LeLe Grissett scored a season-high 14 points, Aliyah Boston is up to 12 straight games with a double-double, and No. 1 South Carolina got its 14th consecutive win over Vanderbilt in a 85-30 victory Monday night.

Grissett, a fifth-year senior, made her first start of the season in place of injured Zia Cooke and made a quick impact for the Gamecocks (18-1, 6-1 Southeastern Conference). Boston finished with 11 points, 12 rebounds, four assists, four steals and two blocks.

Brinae Alexander had 10 points to lead the Commodores (10-10, 1-5), who were held to their lowest point total of the season.

Behind Grissett's seven first-quarter points, South Carolina led 19-8 after 10 minutes and 42-15 by halftime.

The only drama on Monday was whether Boston, the 6-foot-5 All-American who had just six points and four rebounds at the break, would continue her dominating run.

She did, pulling down six boards in the third period and cracking double-digit scoring with a three-point play early in the final quarter. South Carolina's bench and the home crowd erupted in cheers when Boston powered up the streak-continuing basket.

The Gamecocks hadn't played since winning at Arkansas 61-52 on Jan. 16 and it looked like the break only helped.

It was Grissett's seventh career start in 132 games at South Carolina. She took the place of Cooke, who was out with a lower leg injury.

The Commodores struggled to take shots against South Carolina's height. Vanderbilt's tallest players are 6-2 while South Carolina has six players at that height or taller. That's why South Carolina had a 48-19 edge in rebounding.

Up next

Vanderbilt: Hosts Kentucky on Thursday night.

South Carolina: Plays No. 24 Mississippi in a rescheduled game Thursday night.

SC State swats Hornets

Rahsaan Edwards grabbed a rebound and raced the length of the court for a go-ahead lay up with 3.3 seconds left as the Bulldogs defeated Delaware State 64-62 Monday.

Edwards finished with nine points. TJ Madlock led the Bulldogs with 12 points. Edward Oliver-Hampton and Jemal Davis each added 11 points.

SC State improves to 2-2 in MEAC play and will face Norfolk State Saturday.

Lady Bulldogs stay unbeaten in MEAC

South Carolina State women's basketball team improved to 3-0 in MEAC play with a 53-48 win over Delaware State Monday.

The Lady Bulldogs built a 12 point halftime lead holding the Hornets to 15 first half points.

Trinity Klock posted a double-double with 11 points and 13 rebounds. Nicole Gwynn led SC State with 13 points and added eight rebounds. Jayah Hicks had 12 points.

Alexis Moragne led DSU with 19 points.

SC State will face Norfolk State Saturday in Orangeburg.

Tuesday game

Clemson at Duke, 7 p.m.

