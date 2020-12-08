COLLEGE BASKETBALL: MEAC honors S.C. State's Moton

MEAC honors S.C. State's Moton
NORFOLK, Va. — North Carolina Central sophomore Anissa Rivera was selected as the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference Women’s Basketball Player of the Week, presented by Coca-Cola, the conference office announced. Morgan State graduate student Nina Carpenter was named Defensive Player of the Week.
Among top performers recognized by the MEAC is S.C. State's Heniaya Moton,who dropped 23 points and hit five 3-pointers against Winthrop.
SEC sets Carolina times
COLUMBIA -- The Southeastern Conference released on Tuesday morning tip times and broadcast information for the upcoming SEC campaign, which for the Gamecocks begins on Dec. 29, at Kentucky, in a 7 p.m. ET matchup on ESPN2.
- Tues., December 29 at Kentucky, ESPN2, 7:00 p.m.
- Wed., January 6 Texas A&M, ESPN2/U, 9:00 p.m.
- Sat., January 9 at Ole Miss, SEC Network, 6:00 p.m.
- Tues, January 12 Tennessee, ESPN2/U, 7:00 p.m.
- Sat., January 16 at LSU, SEC Network, 8:30 p.m.
- Tues, January 19 at Missouri, SEC Network, 7:00 p.m.
- Sat., January 23 Auburn, ESPN/2, 12:00 p.m.
- Wed., January 27 Georgia, ESPNU, 7:00 p.m.
- Sat., January 30 at Vanderbilt, SEC Network, 8:30 p.m.
- Wed., February 3 at Florida, SEC Network, 6:30 p.m.
- Sat., February 6 Mississippi, State SEC Network, 3:30 p.m.
- Tues, February 9 Alabama, SEC Network, 6:30 p.m.
- Sat., February 13 Ole Miss, SEC Network, 6:00 p.m.
- Tues, February 16 at Tennessee, SEC Network, 8:30 p.m.
- Sat., February 20 Missouri, ESPN2/U, 2/4:00 p.m.
- Wed., February 24 at Mississippi State, SEC Network, 7:00 p.m.
- Sat., February 27 at Georgia, SEC Network, 1:00 p.m.
- Tues, March 2 Arkansas, SEC Network, 6:30 p.m.
Wednesday game
Maryland at Clemson 5 p.m., ESPN2
