COLLEGE BASKETBALL: Henderson leads South Carolina over Alabama

TUSCALOOSA, Alabama — South Carolina got a sterling game from Destanni Henderson and earned a hard-fought 77-60 win on the road over Alabama on Monday night.
Alabama entered the game unranked and without much name recognition, but the Crimson Tide were undefeated and ranked 19th in the initial NET rankings released Monday afternoon. Their matchup zone gives teams fits, and the Gamecocks were no exception.
South Carolina tried to get Aliyah Boston involved, but Alabama held her to just five points on 2-10 shooting. Laeticia Amihere also struggled, shooting 1-7 with five turnovers.
With the inside game struggling, the backcourt of Henderson and Zia Cooke took over. Dawn Staley said over the weekend that the thing she liked most about how Henderson had been playing was her sense of pace - she understood how to play fast and initiate the offense without rushing. That pace made the difference against Alabama as Henderson was frequently able to beat the defense to the rim, even after made baskets. When she wasn’t getting behind Alabama for her own shot, Henderson was preventing Alabama from setting its defense.
“She pushed tempo. When she’s playing fast and downhill she’s a hard guard. There were times when she looked spectacular,” Staley said. “It was great to see her get it going. It was great to see her run our basketball team and get other people involved.”
Henderson finished with 20 points on 7-16 shooting, eight rebounds, and five assists with just one turnover. It was arguably the best all-around game of Henderson’s career
Henderson overshadowed Coke, who scored 18 points and is playing some of the best basketball of her career. South Carolina’s two big runs during the game, a 9-0 second quarter run to go up double digits and an 11-2 run spanning the third and fourth quarters, each began with a basket by Cooke. Over the last four games (since the NC State loss), Cooke is averaging 21.5 points on 51.6% (32-62) shooting. She’s also 11-19 from three.
Victaria Saxton added 15 points, the beneficiary of being on the other side of Boston. Although South Carolina didn’t get a lot of scoring from its front court, it got dominant rebounding. South Carolina outrebounded Alabama 55-31 and grabbed 26 offensive rebounds (leading to 22 second chance points). Boston and Brea Beal each had ten rebounds, Saxton had six, and Amihere had five, as crashing the glass was a team effort.
“Their length in the paint and depth in the paint really hurt us,” Alabama coach Kristy Curry said. “We knew coming into the game we’d have to defend the glass and we didn’t do that. 55-31, we just got annihilated on the glass.”
The Crimson Tide got 28 points from Jordan Lewis, who took advantage of what is becoming the Gamecocks’ trademark third quarter lapse. The Tide shot 39.2% for the game, but 58.3% in the third quarter. Henderson and Cooke matched Lewis shot-for-shot, but Staley emphasized that the offensive heroics wouldn’t have been necessary if they defended better and avoided the lapses.
“There are glimpses of really good play,” Staley said. “In order for us to achieve what we’re trying to achieve it has to be 90% of the game or else people are going to beat you.”
Carolina ranked No. 5
Oregon's run in the top 10 of The Associated Press women's college basketball poll is over after 64 consecutive appearances.
The Ducks fell to No. 11 in the AP Top 25 released a day after the team's 27-game winning streak ended with a two-point loss to then-No. 11 UCLA.
Oregon entered the Top 25 at No. 11 in the 2017-18 preseason poll and moved up a spot in the first regular-season poll that year. The Ducks hadn't fallen below 10th until Monday, climbing as high No. 1 for a few weeks last year.
It was the fourth longest active streak behind UConn, Baylor and Louisville. The Huskies have been in the top 10 of every poll since March 7, 2005. The Lady Bears have done it since Dec. 8, 2014, and Louisville started its run in the preseason poll of 2017-18.
It doesn't get much easier for Oregon, with a trip to No. 1 Stanford on Friday. The Cardinal remained the top choice in the poll this week after sweeping a road trip in Arizona, with victories over the Wildcats and Sun Devils. The Cardinal were followed by Louisville, UConn, North Carolina State and South Carolina in the poll. The Huskies and Wolfpack were tied for third.
Gonzaga-Baylor remain 1-2
While Gonzaga and Baylor remain firmly atop The Associated Press men's college basketball poll, Shaka Smart and fourth-ranked Texas are making a push into the rankings' top tier, too.
The top-ranked Zags and second-ranked Bears remained 1-2 in Monday's latest Top 25 as they have all season. But the Longhorns jumped four spots after a lopsided weekend win at Kansas to earn the program's highest ranking under their sixth-year coach, as well as its first top-5 ranking since February 2011.
Tuesday's game
N.C. State at Clemson, 7 p.m.