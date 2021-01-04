COLLEGE BASKETBALL: Henderson leads South Carolina over Alabama

Henderson finished with 20 points on 7-16 shooting, eight rebounds, and five assists with just one turnover. It was arguably the best all-around game of Henderson’s career

Henderson overshadowed Coke, who scored 18 points and is playing some of the best basketball of her career. South Carolina’s two big runs during the game, a 9-0 second quarter run to go up double digits and an 11-2 run spanning the third and fourth quarters, each began with a basket by Cooke. Over the last four games (since the NC State loss), Cooke is averaging 21.5 points on 51.6% (32-62) shooting. She’s also 11-19 from three.

Victaria Saxton added 15 points, the beneficiary of being on the other side of Boston. Although South Carolina didn’t get a lot of scoring from its front court, it got dominant rebounding. South Carolina outrebounded Alabama 55-31 and grabbed 26 offensive rebounds (leading to 22 second chance points). Boston and Brea Beal each had ten rebounds, Saxton had six, and Amihere had five, as crashing the glass was a team effort.

“Their length in the paint and depth in the paint really hurt us,” Alabama coach Kristy Curry said. “We knew coming into the game we’d have to defend the glass and we didn’t do that. 55-31, we just got annihilated on the glass.”