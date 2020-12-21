 Skip to main content
COLLEGE BASKETBALL: Campbell tops Lady Bulldogs
COLLEGE BASKETBALL: Campbell tops Lady Bulldogs

Campbell tops Lady Bulldogs

BUIES CREEK, N.C. -- Campbell defeated the South Carolina State Lady Bulldogs 68-41 on Sunday.

Campbell is 3-2. S.C. State is 1-6.

The Lady Bulldogs were led by Trinity Klock with 19 points and Nadia Reese with 9.

S.C. State will return to action Tuesday, Dec. 29, at Western Carolina at 2 p.m.

Clemson women down Irish

CLEMSON — Closing out the 2020 portion of their schedule rather emphatically, the Tigers routed the Fighting Irish on Sunday. Clemson produced four double-digit scorers in the 78-55 victory at Littlejohn Coliseum. Led by Gabby Elliott and her game-high 17 points, the Tigers defeated the Fighting Irish at home for the first time in program history.

Rebounding was integral to Clemson's (8-1, 3-1) success on the afternoon, as the Tigers won the rebounding battle 50-36 and gave up just nine offensive boards to Notre Dame (3-4, 1-2). The Tigers shot 40.6% from the floor, while the Fighting Irish accrued a field goal percentage of 36.8. Clemson connected on 16 free throws and six 3-pointers and tallied 13 assists. Furthermore, the Tigers forced 17 turnovers and recorded 32 points in the paint and 27 points off the bench.

The Tigers will return to action in 2021, as their next game is penciled in for 2 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 3, vs. the Miami Hurricanes (4-2, 1-2) at the Watsco Center in Coral Gables, Fla.

