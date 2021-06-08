 Skip to main content
COLLEGE BASEBALL: Virginia will be host for super in Columbia
COLLEGE BASEBALL

COLLEGE BASEBALL: Virginia will be host for super in Columbia

SPORTS LIBRARY, Baseball generic illustration

COLUMBIA — Devin Ortiz pitched four scoreless innings and hit a walk-off homer in the 10th as Virginia earned the final spot in the super regionals with a 4-3 victory over Old Dominion on Tuesday.

Virginia will be the host team in Columbia for Saturday and Sunday games against Dallas Baptist.

Ortiz had only pitched two innings all season due to a shoulder injury, but he got the start in the deciding game of the Columbia Regional. Ortiz struck out six while allowing just one hit and two walks, and his eighth home run of the season ended in a Gatorade shower at home plate.

Virginia (33-24) won four straight elimination games to get to its seventh super regional in program history — the first since 2015.

NCAA Division I Baseball Regionals Glance

The Cavaliers tied it at 3 in the eighth when Zack Gelof scored on a wild pitch. Closer Stephen Schoch (4-1) threw 75 pitches in 3-1/3 innings, allowing two runs, one earned, while striking out five.

Old Dominion (44-16) was seeking its first appearance in a super regional.

Old Dominion starter Hunter Gregory was perfect going into the sixth before Logan Michaels doubled with one out. Jason Hartline came in and got the final two outs of the inning.

It was the sixth regional Game 7 to go to extra innings since the format was implemented in 1999.

Super regionals announced

INDIANAPOLIS — The NCAA announced the schedule for the eight super regionals in the Division I baseball tournament Tuesday, with overall No. 1 seed Arkansas set to open at home against North Carolina State on Friday night.

The best-of-three super regionals begin either Friday or Saturday. The winners advance to the College World Series in Omaha, Nebraska, with the opener set for June 19.

CAROLINA BASEBALL: Virginia win vs. OD sets up Monday deciding game

The Friday-Saturday super regionals (with a third game Sunday if necessary): North Carolina State (33-17) at No. 1 national seed Arkansas (49-11); No. 13 East Carolina (44-15) at No. 4 Vanderbilt (43-15); No. 9 Stanford (36-15) at No. 8 Texas Tech (45-15); and No. 12 Mississippi (44-20) at No. 5 Arizona (43-15).

The Saturday-Sunday super regionals (with a third game Monday if necessary): South Florida (31-28) at No. 2 Texas (45-15); Dallas Baptist (40-16) vs. Virginia (33-24) at Columbia; LSU (38-23) at No. 3 Tennessee (48-16); and No. 10 Notre Dame (33-11) at No. 7 Mississippi State (43-15).

CAROLINA BASEBALL: Virginia eliminates Gamecocks, 3-2 (updated)

The higher seeded team typically plays at home for super regionals. Because of COVID-19 protocols, the NCAA pre-approved 20 possible host sites for regionals and super regionals. Old Dominion did not submit a bid to host, and Virginia was not selected as a potential site.

Monday regional finals

  • Fayetteville, Ark.: No. 1 Arkansas 8, Nebraska 2, No. 1 Arkansas advances
  • Gainesville, Fla.: Game 6 — South Alabama 4, South Florida 0; Game 7 — South Florida 6, South Alabama 4, South Florida advances
  • Eugene, Ore.: LSU 9, No. 14 Oregon 8, LSU advances
  • Oxford, Miss.: No. 12 Mississippi 6, Southern Miss 5, No. 12 Mississippi advances
  • Starkville, Miss.: No. 7 Mississippi State 6, Campbell 5, 10 innings, Mississippi State advances
  • Stanford, Calif.: No. 9 Stanford 11, UC Irvine 8, No. 9 Stanford advances
  • Fort Worth, Texas: DBU 8, Oregon State 5, DBU advances
