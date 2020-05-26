COLLEGE BASEBALL: Top recruit enrolling at South Carolina
COLLEGE BASEBALL: Top recruit enrolling at South Carolina

COLUMBIA -- The Gamecocks' 2020-21 baseball roster received a big boost Saturday when Orlando (Fla.) Dr. Phillips outfielder Brandon Fields announced his plans to forgo the MLB draft and enroll at South Carolina, according to GamecockCentral.com

The 6-foot, 200-pound Fields is ranked the No. 138 overall prospect in the 2020 draft class and the No. 37 prospect in his high school class by Baseball America.

Fields originally chose the Gamecocks over Florida in 2018.

Clemson's Weatherly gets honor

CLEMSON -- Junior lefthander Sam Weatherly was named a third-team all-American as a starting pitcher by Collegiate Baseball on Tuesday. He became the 63rd Tiger in history to earn all-America honors. It also marked the seventh year in a row Clemson had a Collegiate Baseball All-American.

Want to get a whole lot more from TheTandD.com?

In his career, Weatherly is 4-0 with a 3.48 ERA, .195 opponents’ batting average and 106 strikeouts in 72.1 innings pitched over 33 appearances (nine starts).

Carolina's Clarke gets honor

TUCSON, Ariz. -- University of South Carolina sophomore infielder Wes Clarke was named a third-team all-American by Collegiate Baseball Newspaper, the publication announced Tuesday.

Clarke, a Forest, Va., native, becomes the first Gamecock to be named a Collegiate Baseball All-American since Clarke Schmidt was named to the third team in 2016.

