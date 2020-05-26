COLLEGE BASEBALL: Top recruit enrolling at South Carolina

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Top baseball recruit enrolls at USC

COLUMBIA -- The Gamecocks' 2020-21 baseball roster received a big boost Saturday when Orlando (Fla.) Dr. Phillips outfielder Brandon Fields announced his plans to forgo the MLB draft and enroll at South Carolina, according to GamecockCentral.com

The 6-foot, 200-pound Fields is ranked the No. 138 overall prospect in the 2020 draft class and the No. 37 prospect in his high school class by Baseball America.

Fields originally chose the Gamecocks over Florida in 2018.

Clemson's Weatherly gets honor

CLEMSON -- Junior lefthander Sam Weatherly was named a third-team all-American as a starting pitcher by Collegiate Baseball on Tuesday. He became the 63rd Tiger in history to earn all-America honors. It also marked the seventh year in a row Clemson had a Collegiate Baseball All-American.

In his career, Weatherly is 4-0 with a 3.48 ERA, .195 opponents’ batting average and 106 strikeouts in 72.1 innings pitched over 33 appearances (nine starts).

Carolina's Clarke gets honor