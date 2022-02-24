COLLEGE BASEBALL: Too early to judge Carolina hitting

Baseball is a sample size sport, and right now South Carolina isn’t even at a quality enough sample size to gauge things offensively.

They’ve only played four games, just 36 innings, and are still trying to figure out a group of position players with a large chunk of those players new to the program.

“Too early to evaluate. Baseball’s all about sample size and four games is not even a small sample size. It’s just beginning to see what your team looks like. We’ll continue to look at different guys,” head coach Mark Kingston said. “We had seven freshmen that played tonight. We’ll continue to give them looks. A lot of these freshmen, as we continue to give them looks, look good.”

Through four games, the Gamecocks are slashing .313/.410/.469 and, while incredibly early, are averaging 5.3 walks and 7.3 strikeouts per game.

They’re still trying to figure out how all of the pieces fit together and how a group of talented freshmen hitters mesh with a core of returners.

So far this season, eight players have already picked up at least 10 at-bats. Four of those are newcomers: Michael Braswell (17), Kevin Madden (16), Brandt Belk (13) and Matt Hogan (12).

South Carolina is still working back to getting healthy, getting Cole Messina back for the first time Tuesday night in a win over Winthrop.

Messina had two plate appearances and, while he didn’t pick up a hit, Kingston liked what he saw from his plate approach.

“You saw Cole Messina play for the first time tonight and I thought looked really good,” Kingston said. “He brings power and he brings speed. He has the it-factor as far as I can tell. It was really good to see him back in there tonight.”

Again, while a small sample size, the Gamecocks are showing progress hitting .262 with two outs, .271 with runners on base and .263 with runners in scoring position.

South Carolina is also 7-for-14 with a runner at third and less than two outs, an area they struggled in during the 2021 season.

It can still certainly improve, and the Gamecocks think it will as the season Carolina hosts George Washington this weekend for a three-game set. The first game is set for 4 p.m. Friday, Feb. 25, at Founders Park. The game will be televised on SEC Network Plus. Saturday's game is at 2 p.m. with Sunday's at 1:30.

Clemson hosts Hartford

CLEMSON -- The Tigers face Hartford for the first time when they host the Hawks in a three-game series at Doug Kingsmore Stadium this weekend.

Series setup

• Who - Hartford (0-0) vs. Clemson (4-0)

• Best Ranking - HAR - NR; CU - NR

• When - Friday (4 p.m.), Saturday (3 p.m.), Sunday (1 p.m.)

• Where - Clemson, S.C. (Doug Kingsmore Stadium)

• Watch - ACCNX

Starting pitchers

• Friday - RHP Tim Blaisdell (HAR) vs. RHP Mack Anglin (CU)

• Saturday - RHP James Judenis (HAR) vs. RHP Nick Clayton (CU)

• Sunday - RHP Will Nowak (HAR) vs. RHP Nick Hoffmann (CU)

Clemson overview

• Clemson, which has a 4-0 home record, edged College of Charleston 2-1 at home on Tuesday.

• The Tigers are averaging 8.8 runs per game and hitting .260 with a .374 slugging percentage and .444 on-base percentage.

• The pitching staff has a 2.19 ERA, .179 opponents’ batting average and 2.29 strikeout-to-walk ratio, and Clemson is fielding .987.

Hartford overview

• Hartford is led by first-year Head Coach Steve Malinowski.

• The Hawks had an 18-20 overall record in 2021.

• They hit .247 with a .346 on-base percentage and 95 steals, a 6.16 ERA and .970 fielding percentage in 2021.

