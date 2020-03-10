COLLEGE BASEBALL: Clemson, Carolina and Claflin from March 10

Tigers top PC
Blue Hose 12-0
CLEMSON – The Clemson baseball team scored early and often Tuesday night, defeating the Presbyterian Blue Hose by a final score of 12-0 at Doug Kingsmore Stadium.
The Tigers jumped on the scoreboard in the bottom of the first inning. On a bases-loaded fielder's choice by Bryar Hawkins, Clemson plated the first run of the game. Then it was Davis Sharpe who broke the game open. Sharpe blasted a three-run home run to left field that gave the Tigers a 4-0 lead.
Clemson was not finished in the inning. After James Parker's single, Adam Hackenberg's run-scoring double gave the Tigers a 5-0 lead.
The Tigers added a single run in the fourth inning on Elijah Henderson's RBI-single plated Bo Majkowski.
Sharpe and the Tigers wasted little time putting another crooked number on the board in the bottom of the fifth, when Sharpe connected for his second home run of the day, this one a two-run shot. Hackenberg finished off the scoring with his second RBI of the day and extended the lead to 9-0.
The Tigers continued to add to their lead in the seventh inning. With the bases loaded, Dylan Brewer stepped to the plate with two outs and connected on a bases-clearing double that moved the lead to 12-0.
Clemson starter Jackson Lindley (1-0) earned the win by throwing just 53 pitches, as he gave up three hits, no runs and no walks with five strikeouts in 5 innings pitched. Tiger pitchers combined to not allow a Blue Hose baserunner to advance past second base and allowed just one to advance past first base.
Clark Dearman (0-2) shouldered the loss for the Blue Hose (2-14).
Player of the game: Davis Sharpe: The sophomore two-way star connected for two home runs and 5 RBI on the night.
Coaches' decision: Even though starting pitcher Jackson Lindley allowed only three hits in five innings of work, head coach Monte Lee chose to go to his bullpen in each of the final four innings, with Nick Hoffman, Holt Jones and Connor O'Rear finishing off the game.
Stat of the game: Clemson has scored at least one run in 121 consecutive games. The last time Clemson was shut out was March 16, 2018, when No. 10 NC State blanked the Tigers 4-0 at Doug Kingsmore Stadium
Up Next: The Tigers host Winthrop at Doug Kingsmore Stadium on Wednesday at 6 p.m. on ACCNX. Fans can purchase a ticket for only $2.
Gamecocks rout
Citadel 10-2
COLUMBIA - Noah Myers was 4-for-4 with three RBI and a trio of Gamecocks hit home runs as the University of South Carolina baseball team defeated The Citadel, 10-1, Tuesday night at Founders Park for its fifth straight victory.
The Citadel scored a run on three hits in the first but the next hit the Gamecock pitching staff gave up was in the eighth frame. Carolina tied the game in the second on Andrew Eyster's fourth home run of the season and took the lead for good in the third on Brady Allen's two-run single.
Myers led off the fifth with a single and scored on Jeff Heinrich's double in the right field gap. Heinrich trotted home on Brennan Milone's first career home run. Myers singled home George Callil in the sixth to give the Gamecocks a 7-1 lead. The scoring ended in the eighth as Allen homered to lead off the frame and Myers singled in a pair.
Myers reached base five times in the win while Allen was 2-for-4 with three RBI. Julian Bosnic earned the win on the mound, striking out three in 1.2 innings of relief. The Gamecocks used seven pitchers in the win, allowing just four hits with 12 strikeouts.
Up Next: Carolina opens Southeastern Conference play at 7 p.m. Friday, March 13, when the Gamecocks welcome Tennessee to Founders Park.
Panthers lose to Virginia State
PETERSBURG, Va.— The Claflin University baseball team dropped the opening game of their three-game non-conference series with Virginia State University, falling to the Trojans 20-1 on Tuesday, at the Whaley Colbert Field on the campus of Virginia State University.
The two teams will face one another on Saturday, Mar. 11, in a non-conference doubleheader. First pitch is set for 1 p.m. with the second game starting approximately 20 minutes after the conclusion of the first.
Virginia State jumped out quick on Claflin, putting up seven runs in the bottom of the opening inning. The Trojans offense was clicking on all cylinders, scoring in each innings, putting up one in the second, five in each of the third and fourth, and one in each of the fifth and seventh innings for its 20 runs.
The Panthers offense was very stagnant putting up just six hits over the nine innings. Virginia State put up 15 hits.
Claflin got its run with two outs in the bottom of the ninth as an error by the Trojans short-stop allowed Jordan McCray to score from third for the run.
Tyquon Wilkins went six innings, allowing just four hits with six strikeouts in picking up the win. Keati Buchanian, who went two-thirds of an inning allowing seven runs, all earned, was the losing pitcher of record.
Wednesday games
Winthrop at Clemson, 6 p.m.
Claflin at Virginia State, 1 p.m. (DH)