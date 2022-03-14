COLLEGE BASEBALL: Carolina players get weekly honors

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. -- Senior Brandt Belk and freshman Matthew Becker of the University of South Carolina baseball team have been named the Southeastern Conference Co-Player and Co-Pitcher of the Week.

Both players were integral in the Gamecocks' series win over No. 1 Texas this past weekend.

Belk helped the Gamecocks with eight hits in the three-game series. He was 4-for-5 with a double, a home run and two runs scored in Saturday's game, then had a pair of hits in each of the wins over the Longhorns. Belk scored seven runs on the week and had four extra base hits to go with four RBI.

Becker made his first start as a Gamecock and excelled, allowing just one hit, a solo home run in the first, and striking out 11 in six innings to help Carolina earn a series win over the Longhorns. Becker had at least one strikeout in all six innings of work and only two Longhorns got past first base while he was on the mound.

Belk shared the Player of the Week honor with Arkansas' Cayden Wallace while Becker shared the Pitcher of the Week honor with Mississippi State's Parker Stinnett. Tennessee's Jared Dickey was named the SEC's Freshman of the Week.

Tuesday games

Gardner-Webb at South Carolina, 7 p.m.

Georgia State at Clemson, 6 p.m.

