 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
editor's pick
COLLEGE BASEBALL

COLLEGE BASEBALL: Carolina players get weekly honors

  • 0
SPORTS LIBRARY, South Carolina, USC, baseball

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. -- Senior Brandt Belk and freshman Matthew Becker of the University of South Carolina baseball team have been named the Southeastern Conference Co-Player and Co-Pitcher of the Week.

Both players were integral in the Gamecocks' series win over No. 1 Texas this past weekend.

Belk helped the Gamecocks with eight hits in the three-game series. He was 4-for-5 with a double, a home run and two runs scored in Saturday's game, then had a pair of hits in each of the wins over the Longhorns. Belk scored seven runs on the week and had four extra base hits to go with four RBI.

CAROLINA BASEBALL: Carolina sweeps DH, takes series over No. 1 Texas
CLEMSON BASEBALL: Huskies end Tigers' streak

Becker made his first start as a Gamecock and excelled, allowing just one hit, a solo home run in the first, and striking out 11 in six innings to help Carolina earn a series win over the Longhorns. Becker had at least one strikeout in all six innings of work and only two Longhorns got past first base while he was on the mound.

Belk shared the Player of the Week honor with Arkansas' Cayden Wallace while Becker shared the Pitcher of the Week honor with Mississippi State's Parker Stinnett. Tennessee's Jared Dickey was named the SEC's Freshman of the Week.

People are also reading…

Tuesday games

Gardner-Webb at South Carolina, 7 p.m.

Georgia State at Clemson, 6 p.m.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Tom Brady has un-retired from football

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News