COLLEGE BASEBALL: Carolina baseball sets more games

COLUMBIA - The University of South Carolina baseball team announced several non-conference contests to its 2021 schedule on Friday.
The Gamecocks will play the annual three-game series with in-state rival Clemson and make a trip to Charlotte to face North Carolina.
The Garnet and Black opens play in 2021 with a three-game series against Dayton Feb. 19-21 at Founders Park. The Gamecocks have a midweek game against Winthrop set for Feb. 23 before the series against Clemson, which starts on Feb. 26 at Clemson, moves to Fluor Field in Greenville on Feb. 27 and ends at Founders Park Feb. 28.
Carolina visits Winthrop for a Tuesday night game on March 2 before hosting Mercer for three games in Columbia on March 5-7. Carolina travels to The Citadel on March 10 for the final true road midweek contest.
The Gamecocks have a trio of home games the next three Tuesdays, hosting Davidson on March 16, The Citadel on March 23 and Gardner-Webb March 30. Carolina travels to BB&T Ballpark in Charlotte, N.C., to face North Carolina on Tuesday, April 6.
The non-conference schedule closes with four midweek games. Charleston Southern heads to Columbia on April 13. The Citadel returns for a second time on Tuesday, April 27 followed by games against North Florida (May 4) and Appalachian State (May 18).
The Gamecocks have an open weekend on March 12-14 and are actively looking for an opponent to fill those dates.
The baseball series vs. Clemson is set for the second week of our season with the Reedy River game in Greenville set for Saturday, Feb. 27. Due to capacity limitations driven by COVID-19, both teams will have less than 500 tickets available for purchase by their respective fan bases and accordingly, supply will be extremely limited. Tickets will go on sale Feb. 2 beginning at 9 a.m. The on-sale will be tiered based on Gamecock Club giving level. There is a limit of four tickets per account and all tickets will be available in pods of two or four. Additional details and scheduled on-sale windows will be emailed to eligible accounts Feb. 1.
Tigers begin spring practice
CLEMSON -- The Tigers begin their 124th season of baseball with their first full-squad practice this weekend before they open the season with a three-game series against Cincinnati at Doug Kingsmore Stadium from Feb. 19-21.
Clemson has made the NCAA Tournament each of the last 11 years it has been held and is one of only five schools that can make that claim. Clemson is also one of only 13 schools to play in the NCAA Tournament each of the last four seasons it has been held, all under Head Coach Monte Lee.
The Tigers, ranked as high as No. 25 in the nation in the preseason by Collegiate Baseball, return players who accounted for over 95% of the starts made in 2020, including every player who started a game in the batting order. Clemson also welcomes the No. 16 recruiting class in the nation according to D1Baseball.
“We were poised to have a great second half of the 2020 season with the likes of Sam (Weatherly), Spencer (Strider) and Carson (Spiers) as well as many other pitchers and hitters,” said Lee, whose five Tiger teams have combined for a 51-24 record in one-run games. “My biggest takeaway from the 2020 team was its toughness and the way we battled. We were excellent in close games, and our goal is to carry over that toughness and mindset into 2021.
“I’m also excited to see the continued development of our hitters and fielders. We return everyone in the field from last year, and with the work we were able to get in during the fall, I can’t wait to see the team we put on the field this season.”
The 2021 schedule features 50 regular-season games, 28 home games at Doug Kingsmore Stadium and 12 ACC series. The Tigers play South Carolina at Fluor Field in Greenville and Georgia Southern in North Augusta as well.