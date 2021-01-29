COLLEGE BASEBALL: Carolina baseball sets more games

The Gamecocks have an open weekend on March 12-14 and are actively looking for an opponent to fill those dates.

The baseball series vs. Clemson is set for the second week of our season with the Reedy River game in Greenville set for Saturday, Feb. 27. Due to capacity limitations driven by COVID-19, both teams will have less than 500 tickets available for purchase by their respective fan bases and accordingly, supply will be extremely limited. Tickets will go on sale Feb. 2 beginning at 9 a.m. The on-sale will be tiered based on Gamecock Club giving level. There is a limit of four tickets per account and all tickets will be available in pods of two or four. Additional details and scheduled on-sale windows will be emailed to eligible accounts Feb. 1.

Tigers begin spring practice

CLEMSON -- The Tigers begin their 124th season of baseball with their first full-squad practice this weekend before they open the season with a three-game series against Cincinnati at Doug Kingsmore Stadium from Feb. 19-21.

Clemson has made the NCAA Tournament each of the last 11 years it has been held and is one of only five schools that can make that claim. Clemson is also one of only 13 schools to play in the NCAA Tournament each of the last four seasons it has been held, all under Head Coach Monte Lee.