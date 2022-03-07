COLLEGE BASEBALL: Carolina assesses good, bad after 1st Clemson sweep in 20 years

For the first time in over 20 years, South Carolina was swept by Clemson.

The Gamecocks, dealing with arm injuries and offensive inconsistency, were in two of the three games but couldn’t get over the hump. They now have a three-game skid entering a week where they host Xavier and then top-ranked Texas.

Before that gets going, a look at the good and bad from this past weekend’s action:

One weekend does not make a season, good or bad, but there is plenty to work on. When a team gets swept by a rival for the first time in over 20 years, it’s never good. They need to get Julian Bosnic back in a hurry to fortify the staff, but the offense struggled almost all weekend driving in runs. They’re going to have to figure some things out quickly on the mound and at the plate. Things don’t get easier, either. South Carolina’s next three series are against top 15 teams: No. 1 Texas, at No. 11 Tennessee, vs. No. 7 Vanderbilt.

South Carolina didn’t struggle to get on base but what really hampered the Gamecocks was their inability to hit with men on base and runners in scoring position. The Gamecocks hit 6-for-53 with men on and 4-for-29 with runners in scoring position. There were times they put together good at-bats with guys on base but it was inconsistent. The Gamecocks need to find ways to swing at better pitches and get guys home after they get into scoring position. The offense isn’t striking out early like it did last year but needs to be better driving guys home.

Will Sanders has a chance to really turn into one of the best pitchers in the SEC. He was absolutely fantastic in seven innings. Sanders gave up just one run in seven innings and stuck out 14. His fastball was good, topping out at 95 mph, but he still has plenty in the tank to get into the mid-to-upper 90s consistently.

What was really good was the slider he and Justin Parker have worked on this offseason. It was the real first test he has had to use it and it was fantastic. The Gamecocks have a shot to win more often than not when he’s on the mound and he passed his first test against a Division I offense.

Simply put, the Gamecocks need more production from the middle of their lineup. Against Clemson the third, fourth and fifth hitters in the lineup combined to hit 3-for-32 with two runs scored. They combined to slash .094/.184/.121 with 10 strikeouts. They combined to leave 11 batters on base.

The middle of the lineup with Braylen Wimmer and Andrew Eyster and either Josiah Sightler or Brandt Belk are all multiyear players in college baseball and need to come through to get the offense going.

South Carolina needs more out of its bullpen right now with the starting rotation in flux and guys growing quickly in bigger roles. A patchwork bullpen gave up eight earned runs in 11.2 innings with a 2.057 WHIP.

The biggest issue was the 11 walks, seven total wild pitches and three hit batters. Of the 229 pitches the bullpen threw, only 129 were strikes. Relievers need to throw more competitive pitches while the coaching staff sorts out the starting rotation. They can’t afford to put guys on base without the benefit of a hit.

Really the lone bright spot of the offense was Michael Braswell in his first real action against high-level pitching. He went 8-for-13 in three games with a run scored, a walk and three strikeouts. He doubled twice and didn’t look uncomfortable against high-level pitching. The freshman also had a handful of good defensive plays, including throwing a runner out from his knee Sunday. He’s getting on base but the guys behind him aren’t able to drive him in. He has a chance to be a great player at this level. Early on he seems to be the best piece of South Carolina’s offense.

With how he’s getting on base and now 11 games into the season, the Gamecocks might need to shift him to the leadoff spot permanently.

South Carolina’s defense had been stellar to start the year but faltered some this weekend with seven errors in three games. Six of Clemson’s 18 runs were unearned. It’s a much better defense than last year from an athleticism standpoint and needs to play much better than it did against the Tigers.

Despite the bullpen’s struggles, freshman lefty Matthew Becker looked really good in two innings Sunday against Clemson. He walked just one and didn’t allow a hit paired with three strikeouts. His fastball was up into the low-90s as a freshman. He needs to command the ball more consistently, but he’s shown the ability to compete against a good offense. As the Gamecocks try and figure out who can start, Becker might be in line to get a chance in the rotation or see his innings increase.

