Coastal snubbed for New Year's Day bowl

The Coastal Carolina Chanticleers did everything asked of them and then some.

Coastal played 11 games during a pandemic that wreaked havoc on schedules nationwide and won them all. The Chanticleers even added unbeaten BYU late in the season on short notice and pulled out a victory in one of the season's most exciting games.

That wasn't enough for the Sun Belt co-champions to even get close to the College Football Playoff. The Chanticleers were No. 12 in the rankings released on Sunday.

Cincinnati got snubbed, too. The Bearcats defeated Tulsa on Saturday night in the American Athletic Conference championship game to remain undefeated, yet the Bearcats finished No. 8 in the standings.

Once again, Group of Five teams have no representation in the College Football Playoff. That's been the case every year since the current format was introduced for the 2014 season.

"If a G-5 team wasn't going to make it this year, I don't know if they're ever going to make it, just because of all the circumstances," Coastal Carolina coach Jamey Chadwell said.