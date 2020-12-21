Coastal snubbed for New Year's Day bowl

The Coastal Carolina Chanticleers did everything asked of them and then some.
Coastal played 11 games during a pandemic that wreaked havoc on schedules nationwide and won them all. The Chanticleers even added unbeaten BYU late in the season on short notice and pulled out a victory in one of the season's most exciting games.
That wasn't enough for the Sun Belt co-champions to even get close to the College Football Playoff. The Chanticleers were No. 12 in the rankings released on Sunday.
Cincinnati got snubbed, too. The Bearcats defeated Tulsa on Saturday night in the American Athletic Conference championship game to remain undefeated, yet the Bearcats finished No. 8 in the standings.
Once again, Group of Five teams have no representation in the College Football Playoff. That's been the case every year since the current format was introduced for the 2014 season.
"If a G-5 team wasn't going to make it this year, I don't know if they're ever going to make it, just because of all the circumstances," Coastal Carolina coach Jamey Chadwell said.
Cincinnati was rewarded with a New Year's Six game -- the Bearcats will play Georgia in the Peach Bowl. But Coastal was left out of the top-tier games. The Chanticleers will play Liberty in the Cure Bowl on Dec. 26.
Chadwell called not getting a New Year's Six bid "disappointing."
"I thought this year they might think differently because this year, outside of the top four, maybe the top six -- we'll say top six -- our resume, Cincinnati's resume, was just as good as everybody else's," he said. "I thought maybe in this year, maybe they would put two G-5's together. Let us and Cincinnati play each other because the eye test was such a big deal. Let's see what happens in that game."
Cure Bowl vs. Liberty
No. 23 Liberty (9-1, Independent) vs. No. 9 Coastal Carolina (11-0, Sun Belt), Saturday, noon EST, Orlando, Florida
The Flames have posted their best regular season in school history and look to finish with a second consecutive bowl win. They went 2-1 against the Atlantic Coast Conference, losing to bowl-bound North Carolina State after beating Syracuse and Virginia Tech.
The Chanticleers have made history in multiple ways this season. They've completed the first unbeaten regular season in school and Sun Belt history (8-0), including Top-25 wins over then-No. 8 BYU and No. 21 Louisiana and Power 5 win over Big 12 Kansas in the opener. Coastal shares the Sun Belt championship with Louisiana after Saturday's game was canceled due to COVID-19-related issues.
The Chanticleers will make their first bowl appearance in school history and mark their first-ever neutral site game.
