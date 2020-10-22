Coastal Carolina ranked for first time

No. 25 Coastal Carolina plays for the first time ever as a ranked FBS team when it faces Georgia Southern on Saturday (noon, ESPNU).

Chanticleers coach Jamey Chadwell isn't sure how long the ranking — or the game against Georgia Southern — will last.

Chadwell acknowledged that despite how many milestones his team has achieved this year, unless they keep winning, they'll sink like a stone from the polls.

"We're realistic knowing if we slip up one time, we'll probably never see it again," Chadwell said. "I told our guys if you want to stay there and continue doing something for this program, you got to continue to keep winning."

That could be difficult for the Chants (4-0, 2-0 Sun Belt Conference) because the Eagles (3-1, 1-1) play with a similar style — like Coastal, relying on a strong run game and physical defense.

Both teams are in the top 20 nationally, averaging over 200 yards rushing a game this season. That emphasis means a fast-paced game with fewer possessions, Caldwell said, and perhaps fewer opportunities to rally from falling behind.