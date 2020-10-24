COASTAL CAROLINA FOOTBALL: No. 25 Chants beat Georgia Southern 28-14

Chadwell talked all week to his team that if they wanted to stay ranked, they had to keep winning. “You don't want to be that flash in the pan,” he said.

Payton finished 15 of 28 for 252 yards.

Coastal outgained Georgia Southern 382-218 and held the Eagles to 2-of-12 on third down with two interceptions by cornerback D’Jordan Strong, six tackles for loss and four sacks, including two by linebacker Enock Makonzo.

A turnover on downs by Georgia Southern (3-2, 2-2) and late interception by Strong sealed the win.

Eagles coach Chad Lunsford said it was mistakes throughout that cost the team. “We got outcoaches, we got outplayed, we got our butts kicked, simple as that,” he said. “There's no way to sugar coat that.”

Coastal Carolina has won three Sun Belt games in a season for the first time in its four years since moving up from the Football Championship Subdivision.

The takeaway

GEORGIA SOUTHERN: The Eagles tried to call on defense and its ground control game to limit Coastal Carolina possessions. But Georgia Southern gave up too many big plays to keep things tight.