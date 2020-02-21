Clemson women fall at Syracuse, 59-46

SYRACUSE, N.Y. — Clemson was unable to collect a win inside the Carrier Dome on Thursday, as the Tigers fell to Syracuse by a final tally of 59-46.

On the evening, Clemson (7-19, 3-12) shot 44.2 percent from the field while Syracuse (14-11, 8-6) finished with a shooting percentage of 32.8. The Orange made the most of its 24 offensive rebounds, though, recording 13 second-chance points and 30 points in the paint. The Tigers pulled down 34 total rebounds, sank a trio of 3-pointers and tabbed six blocks.

Kobi Thornton led the Tigers with 12 points on 6-of-15 shooting and also grabbed a team-high seven rebounds. Destiny Thomas registered seven points, four boards and three assists, and Kendall Spray netted a pair of treys in her 8-point showing. With three blocks on the night, Tylar Bennett moved into fourth place on Clemson's all-time blocks leaderboard. Syracuse's Kiara Lewis scored a game-high 17 points.

