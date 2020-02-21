Clemson women fall at Syracuse, 59-46
Clemson women fall at Syracuse, 59-46

SYRACUSE, N.Y. — Clemson was unable to collect a win inside the Carrier Dome on Thursday, as the Tigers fell to Syracuse by a final tally of 59-46.

On the evening, Clemson (7-19, 3-12) shot 44.2 percent from the field while Syracuse (14-11, 8-6) finished with a shooting percentage of 32.8. The Orange made the most of its 24 offensive rebounds, though, recording 13 second-chance points and 30 points in the paint. The Tigers pulled down 34 total rebounds, sank a trio of 3-pointers and tabbed six blocks.

Kobi Thornton led the Tigers with 12 points on 6-of-15 shooting and also grabbed a team-high seven rebounds. Destiny Thomas registered seven points, four boards and three assists, and Kendall Spray netted a pair of treys in her 8-point showing. With three blocks on the night, Tylar Bennett moved into fourth place on Clemson's all-time blocks leaderboard. Syracuse's Kiara Lewis scored a game-high 17 points.

CLEMSON FOOTBALL: Lawrence begins ’20 prep as favorite for Heisman

Syracuse controlled the first quarter, leading 24-11 through one quarter of play. However, the Tigers responded with a 9-0 run in the second quarter, with the Orange not scoring its first points of the second period until the 2:49 mark. Clemson held Syracuse to four points in the second quarter, which is tied for the fewest points allowed by the Tigers in any period this season. Despite shooting a solid 47.4 percent from the field in the first half, the Tigers trailed 28-22 at halftime.

CLEMSON BASEBALL: Tigers top Furman, remain unbeaten

Clemson continued to fare well in its comeback attempt early in the third quarter, with the Tigers eventually taking their first lead of the game with 7:14 remaining in the third. The Orange offense came alive after that, though, and Syracuse outscored Clemson 20-6 to close out the third quarter after trailing for the first time. A defense-oriented fourth quarter saw both teams score a modest seven points apiece. In the end, Syracuse earned a 59-46 win over Clemson.

CLEMSON BASEBALL: Tigers sweep Flames
Want to get a whole lot more from TheTandD.com?

Clemson will remain on the road for its next contest. Following a weeklong layoff, the Tigers will square off against the No. 17/18 Florida State Seminoles (20-5, 9-5) at the Donald L. Tucker Center on Thursday, Feb. 27. The ACC matchup in Tallahassee, Fla., is scheduled to tip off at 7 p.m. and air on a regional sports network (RSN).

