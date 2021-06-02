 Skip to main content
Clemson LB Kirkland, Carolina coach Carlen on ballot for hall of fame
Clemson LB Kirkland, Carolina coach Carlen on ballot for hall of fame

Levon Kirkland

Clemson linebacker Levon Kirkland was a 1991 consensus First Team All-American and 1990 Second Team All-American.

 clemsontigers.com

The National Football Foundation released the 2022 ballot for the College Football Hall of Fame on Wednesday, with former Clemson linebacker Levon Kirkland, a 2019 Ring of Honor inductee, making his debut as one of 78 players and seven coaches from the FBS level on the ballot.

Kirkland was a 1991 consensus First Team All-American and 1990 Second Team All-American. He was a finalist for the 1990 Butkus Award and leader of a Clemson unit that led the nation in total defense. The three-time First Team All-ACC performer and 1989 Gator Bowl MVP helped the Tigers to two conference titles.

Also on the 2021 ballot is former South Carolina head coach Jim Carlen, who coached Heisman Trophy winner George Rogers. Carlen's coaching career included West Virginia (1966-69), Texas Tech (1970-74) and South Carolina (1975-81).

He led teams to eight bowl games and 13 winning seasons in 16 years as head coach and was the 1973 National Coach of the Year. He was a three-time Southwest Conference Coach of the Year. He died in 2012.

The ballot was emailed Wednesday to the more than 12,000 NFF members and current Hall of Famers whose votes will be tabulated and submitted to the NFF’s Honors Courts, which will deliberate and select the class.

The announcement of the 2022 College Football Hall of Fame Class will be made in early 2022, with specific details to be announced in the future.

The 2022 College Football Hall of Fame Class will be officially inducted during the 64th NFF Annual Awards Dinner on Dec. 6, 2022, and permanently immortalized at the Chick-fil-A College Football Hall of Fame in Atlanta.

CLEMSON FOOTBALL: DE Justin Foster returning for 2021

The criteria for Hall of Fame consideration include:

First and foremost, a player must have received First-Team All-America recognition by a selector that is recognized by the NCAA and utilized to comprise its consensus All-America teams.

A player becomes eligible for consideration by the Foundation’s Honors Courts 10 full seasons after his final year of intercollegiate football played.

While each nominee’s football achievements in college are of prime consideration, his post-football record as a citizen is also weighed.

Albert Huggins reportedly to play for Saints

A coach becomes eligible three full seasons after retirement or immediately following retirement provided he is at least 70 years of age. Active coaches become eligible at 75 years of age. He must have been a head football coach for a minimum of 10 years and coached at least 100 games with a .600 winning percentage.

The 2022 voting deadline is June 25. The online voting system for the 2022 College Football Hall of Fame Ballot is powered by Sports Systems.

In addition to Kirkland and Carlen, here are the 2002 Hall of Fame candidates:

Reunion Tour: College teammates getting back together in NFL

Flozell Adams, Michigan State-Offensive Tackle

Shaun Alexander, Alabama-Running Back

Morten Andersen, Michigan State-Placekicker

LaVar Arrington, Penn State-Linebacker

Champ Bailey, Georgia-Defensive Back

Mark Bavaro, Notre Dame-Tight End

Aaron Beasley, West Virginia-Defensive Back

Eric Berry, Tennessee-Defensive Back

Michael Bishop, Kansas State-Quarterback

Jeff Bregel, USC-Offensive Guard

Brandon Burlsworth, Arkansas

Larry Burton, Purdue

Reggie Bush, USC-Running Back

Mark Carrier, USC-Safety

Matt Cavanaugh, Pittsburgh-Quarterback

Dallas Clark, Iowa-Tight End

Tim Couch, Kentucky-Quarterback

Michael Crabtree, Texas Tech-Wide Receiver

Sylvester Croom, Alabama-Center

Brad Culpepper, Florida-Defensive Tackle

Jarett Dillard, Rice-Wide Receiver

Ken Dorsey, Miami (FL)-Quarterback

Mike Doss, Ohio State-Defensive Back

Warrick Dunn, Florida State-Running Back

Nick Eyre, BYU-Offensive Tackle

Kevin Faulk, LSU-Running Back

Dwight Freeney, Syracuse-Defensive End

Robert Gallery, Iowa-Offensive Tackle

Moe Gardner, Illinois-Defensive Tackle

Joe Garten, Colorado-Offensive Guard

Willie Gault, Tennessee-Wide Receiver/Kick Returner

Toby Gerhart, Stanford-Running Back

Tony Gonzalez, California-Tight End

Dan Hampton, Arkansas-Defensive Tackle

Kevin Hardy, Illinois-Linebacker

Graham Harrell, Texas Tech-Quarterback

Al Harris, Arizona State-Defensive End

Marvin Harrison, Syracuse-Kick Returner/Wide Receiver

Mike Hass, Oregon State-Wide Receiver

Garrison Hearst, Georgia-Running Back

Josh Heupel, Oklahoma-Quarterback

Craig Heyward, Pittsburgh-Running Back

Chris Hudson, Colorado-Defensive Back

Ken Huff, North Carolina-Offensive Guard

Steve Hutchinson, Michigan-Offensive Lineman

Bradie James, LSU-Linebacker

Marvin Jones, Florida State-Linebacker

James Laurinaitis, Ohio State-Linebacker

John Lee, UCLA-Placekicker

Andrew Luck, Stanford-Quarterback

Todd Lyght, Notre Dame-Defensive Back

Marshawn Lynch, California-Running Back

Jeremy Maclin, Missouri-Wide Receiver/Returner

Bryant McKinnie, Miami (FL)-Offensive Tackle

Mark Messner, Michigan-Defensive Tackle

Terry Miller, Oklahoma State-Running Back

Pete Mitchell, Boston College-Tight End

Corey Moore, Virginia Tech-Defensive Lineman

Herman Moore, Virginia-Wide Receiver

Kellen Moore, Boise State-Quarterback

Dan Neil, Texas-Offensive Lineman

Ken Norton Jr., UCLA-Linebacker

Julius Peppers, North Carolina-Defensive End

Paul Posluszny, Penn State-Linebacker

Antwaan Randle El, Indiana-Quarterback

Errict Rhett, Florida-Running Back

Simeon Rice, Illinois-Linebacker

Ron Rivera, California-Linebacker

Rashaan Salaam, Colorado-Tailback

Larry Seivers, Tennessee-Wide Receiver

Kevin Smith, Texas A&M-Cornerback

Troy Vincent, Wisconsin-Defensive Back

Peter Warrick, Florida State-Wide Receiver

Zach Wiegert, Nebraska-Offensive Tackle

Roy Williams, Oklahoma-Defensive Back

Steve Wisniewski, Penn State-Offensive Guard

Luis Zendejas, Arizona State-Placekicker

The coaching candidates are:

Larry Blakeney-Troy

Pete Cawthon Sr.-Austin College [TX] and Texas Tech

Larry Coker-Miami [FL]

Billy Jack Murphy-Memphis

Gary Pinkel-Toledo and Missouri

Darryl Rogers-Cal State East Bay, Fresno State, San Jose State, Michigan State, Arizona State

Jim Carlen

Carlen
