Clemson LB Kirkland, Carolina coach Carlen on ballot for hall of fame

The National Football Foundation released the 2022 ballot for the College Football Hall of Fame on Wednesday, with former Clemson linebacker Levon Kirkland, a 2019 Ring of Honor inductee, making his debut as one of 78 players and seven coaches from the FBS level on the ballot.

Kirkland was a 1991 consensus First Team All-American and 1990 Second Team All-American. He was a finalist for the 1990 Butkus Award and leader of a Clemson unit that led the nation in total defense. The three-time First Team All-ACC performer and 1989 Gator Bowl MVP helped the Tigers to two conference titles.

Also on the 2021 ballot is former South Carolina head coach Jim Carlen, who coached Heisman Trophy winner George Rogers. Carlen's coaching career included West Virginia (1966-69), Texas Tech (1970-74) and South Carolina (1975-81).

He led teams to eight bowl games and 13 winning seasons in 16 years as head coach and was the 1973 National Coach of the Year. He was a three-time Southwest Conference Coach of the Year. He died in 2012.

The ballot was emailed Wednesday to the more than 12,000 NFF members and current Hall of Famers whose votes will be tabulated and submitted to the NFF’s Honors Courts, which will deliberate and select the class.