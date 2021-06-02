Clemson LB Kirkland, Carolina coach Carlen on ballot for hall of fame

The National Football Foundation released the 2022 ballot for the College Football Hall of Fame on Wednesday, with former Clemson linebacker Levon Kirkland, a 2019 Ring of Honor inductee, making his debut as one of 78 players and seven coaches from the FBS level on the ballot.
Kirkland was a 1991 consensus First Team All-American and 1990 Second Team All-American. He was a finalist for the 1990 Butkus Award and leader of a Clemson unit that led the nation in total defense. The three-time First Team All-ACC performer and 1989 Gator Bowl MVP helped the Tigers to two conference titles.
Also on the 2021 ballot is former South Carolina head coach Jim Carlen, who coached Heisman Trophy winner George Rogers. Carlen's coaching career included West Virginia (1966-69), Texas Tech (1970-74) and South Carolina (1975-81).
He led teams to eight bowl games and 13 winning seasons in 16 years as head coach and was the 1973 National Coach of the Year. He was a three-time Southwest Conference Coach of the Year. He died in 2012.
The ballot was emailed Wednesday to the more than 12,000 NFF members and current Hall of Famers whose votes will be tabulated and submitted to the NFF’s Honors Courts, which will deliberate and select the class.
The announcement of the 2022 College Football Hall of Fame Class will be made in early 2022, with specific details to be announced in the future.
The 2022 College Football Hall of Fame Class will be officially inducted during the 64th NFF Annual Awards Dinner on Dec. 6, 2022, and permanently immortalized at the Chick-fil-A College Football Hall of Fame in Atlanta.
The criteria for Hall of Fame consideration include:
First and foremost, a player must have received First-Team All-America recognition by a selector that is recognized by the NCAA and utilized to comprise its consensus All-America teams.
A player becomes eligible for consideration by the Foundation’s Honors Courts 10 full seasons after his final year of intercollegiate football played.
While each nominee’s football achievements in college are of prime consideration, his post-football record as a citizen is also weighed.
A coach becomes eligible three full seasons after retirement or immediately following retirement provided he is at least 70 years of age. Active coaches become eligible at 75 years of age. He must have been a head football coach for a minimum of 10 years and coached at least 100 games with a .600 winning percentage.
The 2022 voting deadline is June 25. The online voting system for the 2022 College Football Hall of Fame Ballot is powered by Sports Systems.
In addition to Kirkland and Carlen, here are the 2002 Hall of Fame candidates:
Flozell Adams, Michigan State-Offensive Tackle
Shaun Alexander, Alabama-Running Back
Morten Andersen, Michigan State-Placekicker
LaVar Arrington, Penn State-Linebacker
Champ Bailey, Georgia-Defensive Back
Mark Bavaro, Notre Dame-Tight End
Aaron Beasley, West Virginia-Defensive Back
Eric Berry, Tennessee-Defensive Back
Michael Bishop, Kansas State-Quarterback
Jeff Bregel, USC-Offensive Guard
Brandon Burlsworth, Arkansas
Larry Burton, Purdue
Reggie Bush, USC-Running Back
Mark Carrier, USC-Safety
Matt Cavanaugh, Pittsburgh-Quarterback
Dallas Clark, Iowa-Tight End
Tim Couch, Kentucky-Quarterback
Michael Crabtree, Texas Tech-Wide Receiver
Sylvester Croom, Alabama-Center
Brad Culpepper, Florida-Defensive Tackle
Jarett Dillard, Rice-Wide Receiver
Ken Dorsey, Miami (FL)-Quarterback
Mike Doss, Ohio State-Defensive Back
Warrick Dunn, Florida State-Running Back
Nick Eyre, BYU-Offensive Tackle
Kevin Faulk, LSU-Running Back
Dwight Freeney, Syracuse-Defensive End
Robert Gallery, Iowa-Offensive Tackle
Moe Gardner, Illinois-Defensive Tackle
Joe Garten, Colorado-Offensive Guard
Willie Gault, Tennessee-Wide Receiver/Kick Returner
Toby Gerhart, Stanford-Running Back
Tony Gonzalez, California-Tight End
Dan Hampton, Arkansas-Defensive Tackle
Kevin Hardy, Illinois-Linebacker
Graham Harrell, Texas Tech-Quarterback
Al Harris, Arizona State-Defensive End
Marvin Harrison, Syracuse-Kick Returner/Wide Receiver
Mike Hass, Oregon State-Wide Receiver
Garrison Hearst, Georgia-Running Back
Josh Heupel, Oklahoma-Quarterback
Craig Heyward, Pittsburgh-Running Back
Chris Hudson, Colorado-Defensive Back
Ken Huff, North Carolina-Offensive Guard
Steve Hutchinson, Michigan-Offensive Lineman
Bradie James, LSU-Linebacker
Marvin Jones, Florida State-Linebacker
James Laurinaitis, Ohio State-Linebacker
John Lee, UCLA-Placekicker
Andrew Luck, Stanford-Quarterback
Todd Lyght, Notre Dame-Defensive Back
Marshawn Lynch, California-Running Back
Jeremy Maclin, Missouri-Wide Receiver/Returner
Bryant McKinnie, Miami (FL)-Offensive Tackle
Mark Messner, Michigan-Defensive Tackle
Terry Miller, Oklahoma State-Running Back
Pete Mitchell, Boston College-Tight End
Corey Moore, Virginia Tech-Defensive Lineman
Herman Moore, Virginia-Wide Receiver
Kellen Moore, Boise State-Quarterback
Dan Neil, Texas-Offensive Lineman
Ken Norton Jr., UCLA-Linebacker
Julius Peppers, North Carolina-Defensive End
Paul Posluszny, Penn State-Linebacker
Antwaan Randle El, Indiana-Quarterback
Errict Rhett, Florida-Running Back
Simeon Rice, Illinois-Linebacker
Ron Rivera, California-Linebacker
Rashaan Salaam, Colorado-Tailback
Larry Seivers, Tennessee-Wide Receiver
Kevin Smith, Texas A&M-Cornerback
Troy Vincent, Wisconsin-Defensive Back
Peter Warrick, Florida State-Wide Receiver
Zach Wiegert, Nebraska-Offensive Tackle
Roy Williams, Oklahoma-Defensive Back
Steve Wisniewski, Penn State-Offensive Guard
Luis Zendejas, Arizona State-Placekicker
The coaching candidates are:
Larry Blakeney-Troy
Pete Cawthon Sr.-Austin College [TX] and Texas Tech