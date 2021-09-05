Clemson-Georgia game notes

Clemson played a third straight contest against an AP Top 5 opponent for the first time in school history. Prior to the current stretch, Clemson played back-to-back games against Top 5 teams four times, including the 2015 College Football Playoff (No. 4 Oklahoma and No. 2 Alabama), 2016 College Football Playoff (No. 2 Ohio State and No. 1 Alabama), 2018 College Football Playoff (No. 3 Notre Dame and No. 1 Alabama) and the 2019 College Football Playoff (No. 2 Ohio State and No. 1 LSU).

• The game was only the fourth season-opening game of two AP Top 5 teams since 2000, according to The Athletic's Matt Brown. The others include No. 1 Alabama's 24-7 win against No. 3 Florida State in 2017, No. 4 LSU's 40-27 win against No. 3 Oregon in 2011 and No. 5 Miami's 16-10 win against No. 4 Florida State in 2004. Prior to 2004, the two most recent such games were in 1999 (No. 3 Penn State 41, No. 4 Arizona 7) and 1986 (No. 1 Oklahoma 38, No. 4 UCLA 3).

• Clemson and Georgia met with both teams ranked in the AP Top 25 for the fifth time in series history.

• Clemson and Georgia faced off with both teams in the AP Top 10 for only the second time in series history, joining No. 8 Clemson's 38-35 defeat of No. 5 Georgia in 2013.