CLEMSON FOOTBALL: Swinney talks priorities for spring

Clemson reached its sixth consecutive College Football Playoff last season, but the Tigers were eliminated in blowout fashion by the Ohio State Buckeyes in the semifinals.
After winning it all in 2018 with true freshman Trevor Lawrence leading the way at quarterback, Clemson was denied titles in back-to-back seasons.
With spring football next up on the agenda for Clemson, head coach Dabo Swinney was asked what his team’s focus will be in the coming weeks as they prepare for the 2021 campaign. He gave an in-depth answer to that question from Mark Packer via SiriusXM radio.
“First of all, we’ve got to get everybody in the right spot,” Swinney said. “We’ve got 118 guys going through spring practice. We have every player on the roster, except seven of these signees are coming this summer, 12 of them are already here. So it’s evaluation, it’s development, it’s getting guys in the right position. It’s the non-football stuff. It’s the development of leadership. It’s chemistry. It’s the morale of your team. It’s the position and technique and fundamentals and all of those things.
“I mean, I think that is more important than anything, but football-wise, positionally, it’s our offensive line. I mean, we have a really young group. I think we’ve got 16 guys on scholarship and 13 of them are freshmen and sophomores. We’ve got one senior in Matt Bockhorst, and we’ve got a couple of juniors, and the rest of those guys are freshmen and sophomores. We were really, really young last year, so it’s taking a big step with that group.
“And because we’ve signed some really good players that I’m excited about, and again, we’ve got seven guys coming in this summer, but I think development there and then getting healthy, getting our guys healthy. We’ve got several — we’ve got like five guys coming back that were sixth-year guys. So, you know, I’m so excited about that. I think we’ve got like 12 of the top 14 guys that started for us on defense are back, so really getting that defensive line. You know, getting a guy like Xavier Thomas back going full speed, Justin Foster is working his way back. He’s trending in a positive way. I’m excited about that. We’ve got some guys that had some postseason surgery stuff that we’ve got to get healthy, but really just — it’s the team stuff that I think is the biggest focus.”
Lawrence, who missed two games last regular season after testing positive for COVID-19 in October, announced soon after the Tigers’ semifinal loss his intentions to leave school early and prepare for the NFL Draft. Lawrence is widely expected to be the No. 1 overall pick by the Jacksonville Jaguars in April.