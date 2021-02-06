CLEMSON FOOTBALL: Lawrence may undergo shoulder surgery

Former Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence has scheduled a private workout for NFL teams later this month and is not scheduled to throw at the Tigers' Pro Day in March, per ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter, who says the former five-star has an injured shoulder to repair.

The shoulder injury isn't expected to affect his availability during the 2021 season.

"Projected No. 1 overall pick Trevor Lawrence will throw for NFL teams on Feb 12th instead of participating in Clemson’s pro day next month, per his reps," Schefter tweeted on Friday. "After that, Lawrence will undergo left labrum shoulder repair. Doctors confident he will be recovered for camp."

Lawrence declared for the draft after Clemson's loss in the College Football Playoff and leaves the ACC as one of the most decorated quarterbacks of all-time. He is widely-regarded as the No. 1 overall selection and new Jacksonville Jaguars coach Urban Meyer has spoken highly of his talents.

Meyer said his upcoming pick in the draft could determine his fate in the NFL.