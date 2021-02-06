CLEMSON FOOTBALL: Lawrence may undergo shoulder surgery

Former Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence has scheduled a private workout for NFL teams later this month and is not scheduled to throw at the Tigers' Pro Day in March, per ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter, who says the former five-star has an injured shoulder to repair.
The shoulder injury isn't expected to affect his availability during the 2021 season.
"Projected No. 1 overall pick Trevor Lawrence will throw for NFL teams on Feb 12th instead of participating in Clemson’s pro day next month, per his reps," Schefter tweeted on Friday. "After that, Lawrence will undergo left labrum shoulder repair. Doctors confident he will be recovered for camp."
Lawrence declared for the draft after Clemson's loss in the College Football Playoff and leaves the ACC as one of the most decorated quarterbacks of all-time. He is widely-regarded as the No. 1 overall selection and new Jacksonville Jaguars coach Urban Meyer has spoken highly of his talents.
Meyer said his upcoming pick in the draft could determine his fate in the NFL.
"I've been a fan of Trevor Lawrence since Trevor Lawrence became Trevor Lawrence,” Meyer said. “You know me, I look at athletes, players, especially the quarterback position — I love the way he throws the football. I've seen a lot of guys throw the ball well who are not very good players or they just don't win. Tom Brady is the greatest of all time, and does he throw a great pass? Yes. But there's so much more to it. It's the most unique position in sports. Yes, we going to watch him throw curl routes, corner routes, post routes, release and launch point, arm slot ... all the things you look at.
"But I'm going to look at something much more different. We've been blessed to have some quarterbacks that look different and run different. People say we run the QB too much. We never ran Dwayne Haskins. Alex Smith wasn't a big runner. Cardale wasn't a big runner. We've had three national championships and two of the three weren't big runners ... This will be, in this organization's history, one of the biggest decisions made."
Over his college career (37 games), Lawrence has 9,181 passing yards, a 66.7% completion percentage, 85 touchdowns, 14 interceptions, 820 rushing yards, and 14 rushing touchdowns. In 2018, Lawrence started the final 11 games of the season and helped Clemson go 15-0, claiming an ACC title along the way and becoming the first true freshman to lead his team to a national championship since 1985. He was named a consensus All-American in addition to ACC Rookie of the Year and second-team All-ACC.
As a sophomore in 2019, Lawrence helped lead Clemson to an undefeated regular season and another ACC Championship over Virginia. He later lost the first game of his career in the CFP Championship Game against LSU, as Clemson fell 42-25 and snapped a 29 game winning streak. A product of Cartersville High School, Lawrence arrived at Clemson rated five-stars according to the industry-generated 247Sports Composite.