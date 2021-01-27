CLEMSON FOOTBALL: Lawrence draft prep about 'best Trevor'

"So on Monday he reviews the last couple of games for that defense. Tuesday, base pressures. Wednesday, sub pressures. Thursday, third down. Friday, red zone. Because that is what your week is going to be like in the NFL so he’s getting a taste of that. I think that’s a huge reason why a lot of these guys hit the ground running.”

In three seasons at Clemson, Lawrence posted a 34-2 record as the starting quarterback, guiding the Tigers to the 2018 national championship as a true freshman in addition to two additional College Football Playoff appearances. He finished with 10,098 passing yards with 90 touchdowns and 17 interceptions during his Clemson tenure. Lawrence also rushed for 943 yards and 18 touchdowns.

During a recent radio appearance on The Dan Dakich Show, Meyer discussed Lawrence’s skill set and the importance of drafting a quarterback.

"I've been a fan of Trevor Lawrence since Trevor Lawrence became Trevor Lawrence,” Meyer said. “You know me, I look at athletes, players, especially the quarterback position — I love the way he throws the football. I've seen a lot of guys throw the ball well who are not very good players or they just don't win. Tom Brady is the greatest of all time, and does he throw a great pass? Yes. But there's so much more to it.

"It's the most unique position in sports. Yes, we going to watch him throw curl routes, corner routes, post routes, release and launch point, arm slot ... all the things you look at. But I'm going to look at something much more different. We've been blessed to have some quarterbacks that look different and run different. People say we run the QB too much. We never ran Dwayne Haskins. Alex Smith wasn't a big runner. Cardale wasn't a big runner. We've had three national championships and two of the three weren't big runners ... This will be, in this organization's history, one of the biggest decisions made.”

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0