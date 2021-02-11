CLEMSON FOOTBALL: Freshmen could see playing time on defense

Clemson exited National Signing Day with the No. 5 recruiting class. The Tigers signed a 19-man class and all were inked in December during the early signing period.

Of the 19, seven are defensive players. With that in mind, here are five freshmen candidates on defense who could contribute meaningful snaps during their first year on campus.

S Andrew Mukuba: Nolan Turner and presumably Lannden Zanders enter 2021 as the starters at safety. Joseph Charleston will have an opportunity this offseason to prove otherwise. Jalyn Phillips and Ray Thornton are the other safeties that saw some meaningful action in 2020 even if only sparingly.

The development of R.J. Mickens is something to track. Can he make waves in Year 2? Tyler Venables has some experience and knows the defense.

So while the path for early playing time for Mukuba isn't necessarily obvious or clear, there's nobody outside of Turner that's necessarily on the track to college stardom on the roster at the position. So maybe the 6-foot, 185-pound Mukuba, whose already on campus, can assert himself.

Mukuba has experience in the offensive return game, so maybe he's utilized there, too.