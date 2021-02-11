CLEMSON FOOTBALL: Freshmen could see playing time on defense

Clemson exited National Signing Day with the No. 5 recruiting class. The Tigers signed a 19-man class and all were inked in December during the early signing period.
Of the 19, seven are defensive players. With that in mind, here are five freshmen candidates on defense who could contribute meaningful snaps during their first year on campus.
S Andrew Mukuba: Nolan Turner and presumably Lannden Zanders enter 2021 as the starters at safety. Joseph Charleston will have an opportunity this offseason to prove otherwise. Jalyn Phillips and Ray Thornton are the other safeties that saw some meaningful action in 2020 even if only sparingly.
The development of R.J. Mickens is something to track. Can he make waves in Year 2? Tyler Venables has some experience and knows the defense.
So while the path for early playing time for Mukuba isn't necessarily obvious or clear, there's nobody outside of Turner that's necessarily on the track to college stardom on the roster at the position. So maybe the 6-foot, 185-pound Mukuba, whose already on campus, can assert himself.
Mukuba has experience in the offensive return game, so maybe he's utilized there, too.
CB Nate Wiggins: Wiggins (6-2, 170) is also on campus already as a midyear. With Derion Kendrick returning, Wiggins' path to early playing time became much more uphill. Still, a number of Clemson corners battled injuries in 2020. Clemson had to rep freshman Fred Davis vs. Syracuse as a result.
Ideally, Wiggins redshirts while Kendrick and Andrew Booth lock down the starting spots with Mario Goodrich, Sheridan Jones and Davis as the primary reinforcements at outside corner. But the ideal isn't always what transpires. And that's when Wiggins could make his presence known.
DE Cade Denhoff and DE Zaire Patterson: Denhoff (6-4 1/2, 235) is also on campus already as a midyear. Patterson (6-6, 230) arrives in June.
Sure, Justin Foster and Xavier Thomas are expected to return to full strength this year, but Clemson could still call on the freshmen ends for reinforcement, especially as the season progresses and injuries or bumps and bruises become inevitable.
Can Denhoff and Patterson push K.J. Henry, Justin Mascoll and Greg Williams? I'm aware that's a rather tall task.
Denhoff needs to get stronger and more explosive and probably more familiar with high-end competition, but he's coordinated and lengthy. Patterson is raw all around but possesses natural pass-rushing skills that could come in handy.
Myles Murphy, of course, is a known commodity and should only improve in his second year.
LB/S Barrett Carter: Carter (6-1, 220) won't arrive until June but he's got the baseline talent level to be an impact in Year 1.
With Mike Jones gone, it's really only Trenton Simpson and maybe Tyler Venables with any sort of countable experience at the SAM position.