CLEMSON FOOTBALL: Analyst sees Uiagalelei as Heisman winner

Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney was impressed with Uiagalelei this season. However, he understands that he a way to go as he learns the offense.

“I mean, he's special,” Swinney said. “Are you kidding me? You watch this guy play, he's going to be awesome. That was a big challenge for him (against Notre Dame) for sure, but he made some incredible plays. He never wavered, never flinched. Made some big, big throws. Couple of nice throws. I'm super proud of him. He's just going to get better.”

Uiagalelei could get some help as top receiver Justyn Ross is slated to return this season. He missed the 2020 campaign as he recovered from a spinal injury. Ross is a big-play receiver that hauled in 112 catches for 1,865 yards in his career. His 17 touchdowns and 16.7 yards per catch will be a big assist to Uiagalelei.

Clemson will see how far Uiagalelei progressed as they open the season against the Georgia Bulldogs in Charlotte, N.C. The matchup will be another big test for the Tigers as they attempt to replace stars like Lawrence, Travis Etienne and Amari Rodgers among others.

As far as Heisman odds for Uiagalelei, the projections are not far off. Recently, William Hill Sportsbook had him at a +1000 odds of winning the Heisman Trophy. If the Tigers can get off to a hot start and continue to play strong in the ACC, there is a chance that Uiagalelei will be in the mix at the end of the season.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0