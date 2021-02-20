 Skip to main content
CLEMSON FOOTBALL: 5 on offense face important offseasons
CLEMSON FOOTBALL

CLEMSON FOOTBALL: 5 on offense face important offseasons

Pittsburgh Clemson Football

Clemson wide receiver Frank Ladson Jr. (2) warms up with the team before the 2020 game against Pittsburgh on Nov. 28 in Clemson. Ladson played in 10 games, starting four, in 2020 He caught 18 passes.

 Ken Ruinard, AP

With Clemson's spring ball getting underway Wednesday, Clemson247 selects five players on offense (and defense to come) that could stand to take significant steps forward this offseason in order to make a leap in production and value during the 2021 season.

1. WR Joe Ngata (Jr.) and WR Frank Ladson (Jr.): Two-for-one in this first slot, and it should be obvious why both players are included in this list. Ngata nor Ladson had ideal sophomore seasons from both health and production standpoints. But both should enter spring ball healthy and hungry. Ngata caught just seven passes last season and had zero touchdowns. Ladson played in 10 games but only started four. He caught 18 passes in those 10 games.

Clemson's wide receiver unit has a chance to be really, really good in 2021. But there's still plenty of unknown and untapped.

Could totally have included redshirt sophomore wide receiver Brannon Spector on this list primarily due to the departure of Amari Rodgers. I elected to go with Ngata and Ladson because they possess more raw talent and are coming off disappointing seasons.

Plus, if Justyn Ross continues to be on pace to return to the field next fall and Ngata and Ladson do take the next steps, along with sophomore E.J. Williams being in the mix, less of a load falls on Spector despite the different positions and roles in the offense.

2. RB Chez Mellusi (Jr.): The more obvious pick for running back in this spot would've been senior Lyn-J Dixon. But Mellusi showed us flashes in 2020 that were promising, and for the first time in his career at Clemson, he's presented with a legit opportunity to become a significant part of the offense. Even if Dixon makes 2021 his best year at Clemson, there's opportunity for Mellusi as the second lead back to make a notable impact.

There are plenty of bodies (Dixon, Mellusi, Mikey Dukes, Kobe Pace, Will Shipley, Phil Mafah, Darien Rencher) in the running back room this spring and summer, and that's a good thing for competition. C.J. Spiller will have no shortage of that to fuel his guys.

3. OL Hunter Rayburn (RS So.): To be honest, we don't have a large enough sample size to know if Rayburn has a shot at legitimately factoring into the center rotation this spring or beyond. But that's also reason enough for some blind optimism?

Rayburn (6-4, 320) played 57 snaps over six games in 2020.

He wasn't the first or second-best option for the position despite the options ahead of him having limitations. He was listed as third-team center on the depth chart behind Cade Stewart and Mason Trotter.

With Stewart having moved on, there's a vacancy at center. Who fills the role and how capable is the occupant are two big questions facing Clemson this offseason. I didn't include Trotter because despite Trotter out-playing his recruiting ranking already, he's undersized and there's a probable ceiling there.

4. OL Paul Tchio (So.): Fair to suggest that Tchio ranked as the eighth or ninth most viable option at offensive line for Clemson last season behind Walker Parks and Trotter?

The freshmen OL snap counts withstanding Parks:

Tchio: 80 snaps over 9 games

Mitchell Mayes: 61 snaps over 4 games

Trent Howard: 21 snaps over 4 games

Bryn Tucker: 11 snaps over 3 games

John Williams: 7 snaps over 2 games

Converted guard Tayquon Johnson played 86 snaps over 11 games, so perhaps he would have fit in at No. 8 over Tchio.

Veteran Blake Vinson (37 snaps/3 games) didn't play in a game on the schedule past Georgia Tech on Oct. 15.

Point being, Clemson needs Tchio to be a dependable rotational player in 2021. Tchio's place on the depth chart last year was second team left guard behind Matt Bockhorst. Will be interesting to see if Tchio sticks inside or if Clemson has any inclination to train him at tackle. Regardless, Clemson needs to get Tchio ready for meaningful snaps in his Year 2.

5. QB Hunter Helms (RS Fr.): OK so including a preferred walk-on on this list might not have been your first guess, but the depth behind D.J. Uiagalelei is largely unproven and young. Redshirt sophomore Taisun Phommachanh knows the offense as the elder in the room, but Helms, as a freshman, was arguably the better passer than Phommachanh in the limited times we saw them in 2020.

Helms was 9-of-12 for 77 yards and two touchdowns in 22 snaps played over three games.

Phommachanh was was 5-of-17 for 17 yards in 43 snaps played over four games.

Should Uiagalelei get banged up and have to miss a half or a game or even multiple games, is there an obvious answer as to which backup quarterback enters the game, especially if Clemson needs to pass to win? I'm not sure.

Freshmen quarterbacks Bubba Chandler and Will Taylor don't arrive on campus until June and are unlikely Year 1 contributors.

2021 gameday designations

  • Sept. 11 vs. South Carolina State: First Responders Day presented by the South Carolina Education Lottery. Clemson will honor first responders on the 20-year anniversary of the terrorist attacks on Sept. 11, 2001.
  • Sept. 18 vs. Georgia Tech: Family Weekend, Football Reunion Day, Land Grant Day. Clemson welcomes families of students back to campus. The football program welcomes back its anniversary teams. Clemson’s mission as a land-grant institution is highlighted.
  • Oct.  2 vs. Boston College: Homecoming presented by Founders Federal Credit Union. Homecoming is a tradition dating to 1922 in Clemson, and with it comes Tigerama and the floats on Bowman.
  • Oct. 30 vs. Florida State: IPTAY Day, Breast Cancer Awareness Game presented by Coca-Cola. Founded in 1934, IPTAY is one of the oldest and most successful athletic fundraising organizations in the country.
  • Nov. 13 vs. UConn: Military Appreciation Day. A day of gratitude and recognition for those who have served.
  • Nov. 20 vs. Wake Forest: Senior Day, Hall of Fame Day presented by LendingTree. The football program recognizes its seniors with a solo run down the hill. The Hall of Fame Class will be recognized.
