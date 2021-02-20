CLEMSON FOOTBALL: 5 on offense face important offseasons

2. RB Chez Mellusi (Jr.): The more obvious pick for running back in this spot would've been senior Lyn-J Dixon. But Mellusi showed us flashes in 2020 that were promising, and for the first time in his career at Clemson, he's presented with a legit opportunity to become a significant part of the offense. Even if Dixon makes 2021 his best year at Clemson, there's opportunity for Mellusi as the second lead back to make a notable impact.

There are plenty of bodies (Dixon, Mellusi, Mikey Dukes, Kobe Pace, Will Shipley, Phil Mafah, Darien Rencher) in the running back room this spring and summer, and that's a good thing for competition. C.J. Spiller will have no shortage of that to fuel his guys.

3. OL Hunter Rayburn (RS So.): To be honest, we don't have a large enough sample size to know if Rayburn has a shot at legitimately factoring into the center rotation this spring or beyond. But that's also reason enough for some blind optimism?

Rayburn (6-4, 320) played 57 snaps over six games in 2020.

He wasn't the first or second-best option for the position despite the options ahead of him having limitations. He was listed as third-team center on the depth chart behind Cade Stewart and Mason Trotter.