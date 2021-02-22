CLEMSON FOOTBALL: 5 on defense facing important offseasons

Simpson having Jamie Skalski, Baylon Spector and Nolan Turner helping him get lined up is certainly an added bonus.

Simpson told us last fall that he had aspirations of growing into an edge rusher by the time his Clemson career concluded. 2021 doesn't seem like the year that happens, but worth keeping an eye on his weight gain.

Simpson last October: "I just want to be as versatile as possible. In three years if my body fits (defensive end) then I would love to do it. Since I got here, they've added a lot of tools to my pass-rush. I'm taking advantage of my speed and power and trying to put it all together. I feel like in three years I could hold 245 and run really fast. Right now I'm 225, 230 I feel very light on my feet. The way I'm eating here and under coach Batson's strength program, I definitely think that's possible."

4. CB Andrew Booth (Jr.): We've witnessed the talent that Booth possesses. Now with a full offseason of being healthy and getting starting reps in practice, it's go time. Certainly could see Booth wanting to leave after this upcoming year. These next few months is when Booth separates himself from Sheridan Jones, Mario Goodrich, and Fred Davis in order to claim not only the starting spot but a significant majority of game snaps. An elite and dependable duo at corner is important for Clemson's postseason chances.