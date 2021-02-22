CLEMSON FOOTBALL: 5 on defense facing important offseasons

With Clemson's spring ball getting underway Wednesday, Clemson247 selects five players on defense that could stand to take significant steps forward this offseason in order to make a leap in production and value during the 2021 season.
1. DE Justin Foster (Sr. -- fifth year): Foster missed all of 2020, so he's facing a long climb ahead to get back to game and playing shape. He's already graduated, so if he wasn't set on playing and contributing in 2021, then he could just move on. Clemson isn't overflowing with depth at end, so Foster's presence will absolutely be welcomed back.
2. DE Xavier Thomas (Sr.): This selection pretty much goes without saying much. Thomas will hopefully have a full offseason of being healthy and in-shape and can build upon the steps he took during the fall. Can he fully commit to reaching his potential in what'll be his last year on campus? You'd think with the 2022 NFL Draft a year away, he'd have all the motivation to dial in that he needs. There will be competition at the position, especially with Foster back in the mix and Myles Murphy and K.J. Henry having played full seasons last year.
A rotation of Foster, Thomas, Murphy and Henry seems pretty good. Justin Mascoll returns as well.
3. LB Trenton Simpson (So.): With the departure of Mike Jones, the Sam linebacker role is all Simpson's. Remember, he played a lot of running back in high school and not much linebacker and that was just two years ago. He was really just learning the position last year, and on top of that, we all know how difficult linebacker is to grasp at Clemson under Brent Venables. This spring and summer (and another fall camp) could mean big strides for him.
Simpson having Jamie Skalski, Baylon Spector and Nolan Turner helping him get lined up is certainly an added bonus.
Simpson told us last fall that he had aspirations of growing into an edge rusher by the time his Clemson career concluded. 2021 doesn't seem like the year that happens, but worth keeping an eye on his weight gain.
Simpson last October: "I just want to be as versatile as possible. In three years if my body fits (defensive end) then I would love to do it. Since I got here, they've added a lot of tools to my pass-rush. I'm taking advantage of my speed and power and trying to put it all together. I feel like in three years I could hold 245 and run really fast. Right now I'm 225, 230 I feel very light on my feet. The way I'm eating here and under coach Batson's strength program, I definitely think that's possible."
4. CB Andrew Booth (Jr.): We've witnessed the talent that Booth possesses. Now with a full offseason of being healthy and getting starting reps in practice, it's go time. Certainly could see Booth wanting to leave after this upcoming year. These next few months is when Booth separates himself from Sheridan Jones, Mario Goodrich, and Fred Davis in order to claim not only the starting spot but a significant majority of game snaps. An elite and dependable duo at corner is important for Clemson's postseason chances.
5. CB/NB Malcolm Greene (So.): Greene's role in the defense increased significantly as 2020 progressed. He began taking reps away from Mike Jones and surpassed Jalyn Phillips and Tyler Venables for certain roles in the secondary. 2021 will be his first spring at Clemson because he wasn't a midyear enrollee. Experience he gained last year plus a full offseason at Clemson should mean he'll be ready for a big role in 2021.
Speaking of the secondary, the unit should collectively take leaps this spring and summer. Turner is a given; Lannden Zanders and Joseph Charleston have ample experience and are entering their third years; Derion Kendrick returning still seems undervalued to me; Ray Thornton, Phillips, Goodrich, Jones, Davis and Venables have important experience too.
Venables will have a lot to work with on the back end, especially when you consider the experience and depth returning at the second level.