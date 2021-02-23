CLEMSON FOOTBALL: 20 questions entering spring ball

With Clemson's spring ball starting on Wednesday, Clemson247 looks at some questions regarding team personnel.
1. Not only who starts at center, but who is legitimately competing for two-deep reps there? Mason Trotter, Hunter Rayburn, Ryan Linthicum, Blake Vinson, Will Putnam, Trent Howard?
2. How much has the second- and third-team offensive line grown up? Who's able to take the next step that's so desperately needed? These include Howard, Rayburn, Mitchell Mayes, Paul Tchio, Tayquon Johnson, Bryn Tucker, and John Williams.
3. How will wide receiver reps be split up? Justyn Ross can't suit up for contact this spring, but he can do drills vs. air, so that probably means he can participate in tempo. Who reps the 9-man out of the gate assuming Joseph Ngata is healthy? Brannon Spector starts in the slot? And how does Frank Ladson fit into the equation?
4. What midyears will show signs of being able to contribute in Year 1? Will Shipley? Nate Wiggins? Andrew Mukuba? Linthicum?
5. How in-shape does Xavier Thomas show up to spring ball?
6. What's the pecking order at quarterback behind D.J. Uiagalelei?
7. How much -- if any -- of a grip does Lyn-J Dixon have on the starting running back gig?
8. The linebacker room is full. Kane Patterson, Keith Maguire and Vonta Bentley are entering their their years. What are expectations and roles for them?
9. What are the spring objectives for D.J. Uiagalelei (both physically and mentally/leadership-wise)?
10. Dabo Swinney mentioned earlier this month that a handful of players had postseason surgeries. These include K.J. Henry, Lannden Zanders and Will Putnam. Will anybody miss a chunk of spring ball or more?
11. What are the specifics of Danny Pearman's role outside of scouting/portal? And the new support staffers?
12. Big picture, what are the primary schematic takeaways from last season? What needs to be revamped or reassessed?
13. Who will rep SAM 'backer outside of Trenton Simpson this spring? Tyler Venables and Malcolm Green?
14. How much urgency does the staff have for separation at cornerback opposite Derion Kendrick?
15. Who is going to rep left tackle behind Walker Parks this spring?
16. What's the status of Justin Foster? And realistic expectations for him this spring and beyond?
17. How does Bryan Bresee take another step?
18. Tre Williams and Demonte Capehart -- are they ready to be legit rotational guys behind Bresee and Tyler Davis? Do they begin pushing Ruke Orhorhoro, who was injured last season but should be ready to go now? Is Williams healthy?
19. Who contends for punt and kick return? Derion Kendrick? Joseph Ngata? Mikey Dukes? Mukuba, maybe?
20. Defensively, why did Clemson get so scorched vs. Ohio State and what needs to change?