CLEMSON FOOTBALL: 20 questions entering spring ball

With Clemson's spring ball starting on Wednesday, Clemson247 looks at some questions regarding team personnel.

1. Not only who starts at center, but who is legitimately competing for two-deep reps there? Mason Trotter, Hunter Rayburn, Ryan Linthicum, Blake Vinson, Will Putnam, Trent Howard?

2. How much has the second- and third-team offensive line grown up? Who's able to take the next step that's so desperately needed? These include Howard, Rayburn, Mitchell Mayes, Paul Tchio, Tayquon Johnson, Bryn Tucker, and John Williams.

3. How will wide receiver reps be split up? Justyn Ross can't suit up for contact this spring, but he can do drills vs. air, so that probably means he can participate in tempo. Who reps the 9-man out of the gate assuming Joseph Ngata is healthy? Brannon Spector starts in the slot? And how does Frank Ladson fit into the equation?

4. What midyears will show signs of being able to contribute in Year 1? Will Shipley? Nate Wiggins? Andrew Mukuba? Linthicum?

5. How in-shape does Xavier Thomas show up to spring ball?

6. What's the pecking order at quarterback behind D.J. Uiagalelei?

7. How much -- if any -- of a grip does Lyn-J Dixon have on the starting running back gig?