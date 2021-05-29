Clemson, Carolina get football kick times

Clemson

The ACC announced that in addition to Clemson's previously scheduled 7:30 p.m. game against Georgia on ABC on Sept. 4, Clemson will host South Carolina State at 5 p.m. on Sept. 11 on ACC Network and welcome Georgia Tech at 3:30 p.m. on Sept. 18 on either ABC or ESPN.

“It’s with great anticipation that we look forward to the 2021 ACC football season,” said ACC Commissioner Jim Phillips. “We are so proud of the continued efforts and resiliency by our student-athletes, coaches and institutional leadership in keeping everyone healthy and safe. ACC football is once again poised for tremendous exposure this season. Our teams are playing arguably the toughest non-conference schedule in the country, which kicks off Labor Day weekend with games over five consecutive days. We appreciate our fantastic television partners that provide fans access to their favorite ACC teams. As we enter the third football season on ACC Network, we know this season will showcase our outstanding programs more than ever before.”