Clemson, Carolina get football kick times

Clemson and South Carolina have learned the starting times for their first three football games of 2021.
Clemson
The ACC announced that in addition to Clemson's previously scheduled 7:30 p.m. game against Georgia on ABC on Sept. 4, Clemson will host South Carolina State at 5 p.m. on Sept. 11 on ACC Network and welcome Georgia Tech at 3:30 p.m. on Sept. 18 on either ABC or ESPN.
Also, the ACC confirmed that Clemson's road game at Syracuse on Friday, Oct. 15 will kick off at 7 p.m. on ESPN.
“It’s with great anticipation that we look forward to the 2021 ACC football season,” said ACC Commissioner Jim Phillips. “We are so proud of the continued efforts and resiliency by our student-athletes, coaches and institutional leadership in keeping everyone healthy and safe. ACC football is once again poised for tremendous exposure this season. Our teams are playing arguably the toughest non-conference schedule in the country, which kicks off Labor Day weekend with games over five consecutive days. We appreciate our fantastic television partners that provide fans access to their favorite ACC teams. As we enter the third football season on ACC Network, we know this season will showcase our outstanding programs more than ever before.”
The ACC college football season kicks off Thursday, Sept. 2, when N.C. State plays host to USF at 7:30 p.m. on ACC Network. That is the first of five consecutive days of ACC football action over the Labor Day weekend.
Carolina
The Shane Beamer Era of South Carolina Football will open under the lights at Williams-Brice Stadium, as game times and television networks for the first three games of the 2021 season were announced by the Southeastern Conference.
The Gamecocks will host Eastern Illinois University at 7 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 4, to kick off the 2021 season. That game will be streamed digitally on ESPN+/SECN+. This will be the first meeting on the gridiron between the Gamecocks and Panthers. Eastern Illinois is a member of the FCS-level Ohio Valley Conference. They did not play last fall, but rather competed this spring, posting a 1-5 mark in a conference-only slate.
The 2021 road opener is scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 11, when the Gamecocks travel to Greenville, N.C., for a date with the East Carolina Pirates. Game time is noon Eastern, with ESPN2 televising the contest nationally. The Gamecocks hold a 14-5 lead in the all-time series between the two schools, including wins in all four games played in this century.
South Carolina's SEC opener is Saturday, Sept. 18, when the Gamecocks travel to Athens to face the Georgia Bulldogs. The 7 p.m. contest will be televised nationally on ESPN.
Georgia leads the all-time series between these bordering state flagship universities by a 52-19-2 margin, including a 29-9 lead when playing in Athens, but the Gamecocks won in double-overtime on their last trip to Sanford Stadium in 2019 by a 20-17 score.