CLEMSON BASKETBALL: Brownell urges consistency amid COVID

Clemson coach Brad Brownell said he can count on effort and dedication from his players each day at practice. Other than that, the Tigers long-time leader doesn't have a clue how this season will unfold.

Brownell, starting his 11th season, said the uncertainties of COVID-19 and how it might affect Clemson's season are major unknowns he can't begin to sort out. All he's got, he said, is the time with his team at workouts and meetings.

Brownell said his team has been relatively unaffected by the disease this offseason.

"That's what really scares me," he said.

Brownell's confident his players and staff are doing the right things to stay virus-free. But if one player picks it up, Brownell believes it's sure to spread to others because of the close, physical contact of practices and games.

"When you have it" on a team, Brownell said, "then you're missing games."

The Tigers, who went 16-15 a year ago, were on court for warmups at the Atlantic Coast Conference tournament last March when the league shut down the event.

Brownell said the consistency at practice is essential this season — as much for his team's improvement as for the players' mental well-being amid their changed lives.