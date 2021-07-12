Clemson announces winners of top athletic awards

The native of Cartersville, Ga. was the top selection of the NFL draft, a first for a Clemson football player. He was named the ACC Player of the Year, the ACC Athlete of the Year, the most Valuable Player of the ACC Championship game, and a first-team All-American by the American Football Coaches Association.

Lawrence’s all-around leadership paced Clemson to a 10-2 team record, including a 9-1 mark in the games he started. He ended his career as Clemson’s winningest quarterback with a 34-2 record. Clemson never lost a regular season game that he started.

The Brandon Streeter Award is presented each year to the Clemson student-athlete who has overcome physical injury to achieve greatness on the fields of competition. It is named after Clemson’s current quarterback coach who overcome multiple injuries throughout his career (broken ankle, broken ribs among them) to lead the Tigers during the 1999 football season.

This year’s recipient is women’s track student-athlete Laurie Barton. Barton was the national runner-up in the 800 meters indoors and outdoors this year. She earned first-team All-America honors in both awards. Her times were the second best in Clemson history and she set the ACC outdoor meet record in the 800.

These are remarkable accomplishments when you consider what she has overcome to have a normal life, let alone compete at a national level. Barton has had to deal with a rare kidney ailment called minimal change nephrotic syndrome over the last few years.

