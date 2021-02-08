Claflin student wins national Madden tourney

Claflin junior Eric Minor won the Inaugural Madden 21 x HBCU Tournament, a national digital and video-gaming competition, on Saturday.

As the champion, he received $5,000.

You can catch a rebroadcast of the tournament at https://m.twitch.tv/videos/904104407

Minor joined 15 other players in the Madden NFL 21 x HBCU Tournament Finals Showcase ahead of Super Bowl LV.

Players competing in the finals survived a single-elimination qualifier tournament that began in November 2020. The players represented four HBCU (historically Black colleges/universities) athletic conferences -- Central Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (CIAA), Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference (MEAC), Southern Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (SIAC) and the Southwestern Athletic Conference (SWAC). Claflin is a member of the CIAA.

Minor, who has a minor in cyber security, is a native of Suffolk, Va. He said that he started playing Madden NFL about five years ago. When he decided to take the game seriously, he began competing in online and in-person tournaments.