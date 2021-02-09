Claflin student wins national Madden tourney

Claflin University baseball player Eric Minor beat out 15 players representing the four Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCU) to win the inaugural Madden 21 x HBCU Tournament, Saturday, Feb. 6. Minor, a junior computer science major from Suffolk, Va., was among four athletes from the Central Intercollegiate Athletic Association (CIAA) schools to compete in the finals.

As the champion, he was awarded a Grand Prize of $5,000.

“It feels amazing knowing that I’m the first-ever to win this tournament and that I won it while representing Claflin University, the most slept on HBCU,” said Minor. “For me, this means that I am the best HBCU Madden Player in the world, and no one can take that away.” Minor said laughingly, “And I also have all-time bragging rights.”

EA SPORTS Madden NFL players representing HBCUs across the country participated in a single-elimination qualifier tournament for their school’s athletic conference in November 2020.

“We are extremely proud of Eric,” said Director of Athletics Tony O’Neal. “This is a huge accomplishment not only for him but for the University, the athletics department, and the CIAA.”

You can catch a rebroadcast of the tournament at https://m.twitch.tv/videos/904104407.

