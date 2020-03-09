CLAFLIN BASEBALL: Francis Marion gets sweep

The rally was cut short as Christian Umphlett retired the next three Claflin batters to end the game. Claflin finished with three hits, all singles from Eric McElveen, Corey Brown and Jordan McCray.

Daniel Twitty, 2-2, picked up the win, while Jaden Hardin suffered the loss for the Panthers.

In the first game of the series on Saturday, Josh Bobrowski limited the Claflin batters to just one hit over seven innings, a single by Dobbs in the fourth inning. Bobrowski, 2-3, also recorded 12 strike outs over that span.

Jalen Sprull had the hit for Claflin.

Chris Mckenzie, Jr., 0-1, shouldered the loss for the Panthers.

Francis Marion was led by Jon-Mitchell Carter with a three-run triple, followed by Mattox at 3-5 with 2 RBIs and Darius Nobles, who went 2-4 with 2RBIs.

The second game of the Saturday doubleheader was a pitching duel between Weston Rogers of Francis Marion and Claflin’s Makai Holloway.

Rogers, 2-2, allowed the Panthers five hits over 8.1 innings of work before giving away to Umphlett for the final two outs for the save.

All five of the Claflin hits were singles, three coming from Dobbs, while McElveen and Sprull added one each.