CLAFLIN BASEBALL: Francis Marion gets sweep

The Francis Marion University baseball team completed a Peach Belt Conference three-game sweep of the Claflin University Panthers, 7-1, on Sunday at Mirmow Field.
Francis Marion won games on Saturday by the scores of 10-0 (eight innings) and 3-0.
The sweep extended Claflin losing streak to six games, dropping the Panthers season record to 4-13 overall and winless against PBC competition at 0-11.
Claflin will travel to Virginia State University for a midweek non-conference three-game series with a single game on Tuesday at 3 p.m. and a double-header on Wednesday starting at 1 p.m. This will be the second meeting between the two schools as Virginia State won two-of-three games earlier in Orangeburg.
After the meeting with Virginia State, Claflin will resume play in the PBC this weekend (March 14-15) at Georgia Southwestern State University for a three-game series.
In taking the series from Claflin, Francis Marion improved to 10-9 overall and 6-5 in the PBC.
In the series finale, the Patriots rallied for six runs in the top of the ninth inning, increasing a 1-0 to 7-0. The big blow was a three-run triple off the bat of Todd Mattox.
The Panthers only run of the game came in the bottom of the ninth as pinch hitter Steve Joyner led off with a triple and later scored on a double by Gerardric Dobbs.
The rally was cut short as Christian Umphlett retired the next three Claflin batters to end the game. Claflin finished with three hits, all singles from Eric McElveen, Corey Brown and Jordan McCray.
Daniel Twitty, 2-2, picked up the win, while Jaden Hardin suffered the loss for the Panthers.
In the first game of the series on Saturday, Josh Bobrowski limited the Claflin batters to just one hit over seven innings, a single by Dobbs in the fourth inning. Bobrowski, 2-3, also recorded 12 strike outs over that span.
Jalen Sprull had the hit for Claflin.
Chris Mckenzie, Jr., 0-1, shouldered the loss for the Panthers.
Francis Marion was led by Jon-Mitchell Carter with a three-run triple, followed by Mattox at 3-5 with 2 RBIs and Darius Nobles, who went 2-4 with 2RBIs.
The second game of the Saturday doubleheader was a pitching duel between Weston Rogers of Francis Marion and Claflin’s Makai Holloway.
Rogers, 2-2, allowed the Panthers five hits over 8.1 innings of work before giving away to Umphlett for the final two outs for the save.
All five of the Claflin hits were singles, three coming from Dobbs, while McElveen and Sprull added one each.
Holloway, 1-5, went the distance for the fifth time in his career, giving up three runs, two walks and struck out six Patriot batters. He gave up a pair of runs in the first and one in the fourth.
Mattox was the top hitter for Francis Marion at 2-4 with an RBI.