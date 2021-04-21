CAROLNA BASEBALL: Top-ranked Arkansas in Columbia for 3 games

On the mound, Kevin Kopps has four saves and 54 strikeouts in 32 innings with a perfect 6-0 record. Arkansas' midweek game against Grambling was cancelled due to wintry weather in Fayetteville.

Series vs. Arkansas

This will be the first time the two teams will meet on the diamond since 2018, when the Gamecocks and Razorbacks met seven times, including three in the Fayetteville Super Regional. Arkansas has a 41-33 series advantage and won 5-of-7 games against Carolina in 2018. The Gamecocks won the middle game of the super regional, 8-5, behind a grand slam from LT Tolbert and a quality start from Cody Morris. Carolina swept Arkansas in the last meeting in Columbia in 2016.

Comeback kids in LSU win

Carolina was trailing 2-0 heading into the top of the seventh in game one of a doubleheader at LSU on April 17, but the Gamecocks scored four runs in the inning to earn a 4-2 win in an eventual doubleheader sweep. David Mendham and Colin Burgess led off the inning with singles. They moved up 90 feet on Noah Myers' sacrifice bunt and scored on Braylen Wimmer's double to right. After George Callil was hit by a pitch, Brady Allen brought in a pair with a double to left.

Mendham delivers in LSU series

David Mendham was 4-for-9 with a triple, a home run and two RBI in the LSU series. His single in the top of the seventh inning in game one of Saturday's doubleheader started the eventual four-run inning. Then in game two, he homered in the first inning in the 9-0 win. Mendham is hitting .306 in his last 10 games with seven RBI.

