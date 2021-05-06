CAROLNA BASEBALL: Series has implications for being regional host

Mississippi State comes in tied for second in the league at 14-7 and the No. 3 team in the RPI.

“It’s definitely another fun series. They’re a really, really good team. A lot of us really want to host a regional here,” Julian Bosnic said. “If we can win two of three or all three it would really help us get to a top 16 seed and be able to host a regional here.”

As the schedule stands now, early next week the NCAA will release 20 programs still in the running to host a regional for the tournament in June, with 16 of those ultimately getting picked at a later date.

D1 Baseball and Baseball America currently project the Gamecocks as a No. 2 seed. Of their 15 losses this season, 13 are against Quad I teams and 10 coming against teams currently ranked in the RPI top 10.

Both D1 and Baseball America had the Gamecocks as a host before they were swept by the Rebels.

A series win over Mississippi State and a strong finish in the SEC could catapult the Gamecocks into a regional host, and would mean the first top 16 seed in the tournament since 2016.