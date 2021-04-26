 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
CAROLNA BASEBALL: Series 'eye opening' for offense
0 comments
editor's pick
CAROLINA BASEBALL

CAROLNA BASEBALL: Series 'eye opening' for offense

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Carolina baseball logo LIBRARY

COLUMBIA -- The weekend was an eye-opening one for Brady Allen.

Playing against the No. 1 team in the country and potentially the best offense nationally, the Gamecocks got a look at what Allen considers a great team in Arkansas, and it showed South Carolina exactly where some of its pitfalls lie. The Gamecocks dropped two of three to the Razorbacks.

“That’s why we’re not necessarily a great team yet. We’re very inconsistent. As we’ve seen in the past, when we do hit that’s how dangerous we can be. I don’t think we’ve shown our full potential,” Allen said.

“We’re really going to have to get a plan together and find out who we are as hitters and stick to that and don’t do anything we’re not there to do.”

CAROLNA BASEBALL: Kingston says Gamecocks 'close' despite series loss

The Gamecocks hit .146/.252/.213 over the course of the series, hitting just one home run and seeing their batting average in league play slip under .230 with no player hitting over .300.

An offense predicated by power had just four extra-base hits this past weekend and struck out 29 times to nine walks.

“I really think it’s going up there with a plan. A lot of us are going up there and seeing the pitch and reacting to it instead of sitting fastball and hitting fastball. We might be sitting on a slider and a fastball comes and we swing and don’t get our best swing on it,” Allen said.

“Once we start doing that and get a plan going, I think this team will be very dangerous. Our pitching has done outstanding but we haven’t really given them any help.”

CAROLINA BASEBALL: Gamecocks fall to Arkansas in doubleheader nightcap

The Gamecock offense wasn’t held down the entire weekend, catching fire late in game one of a Friday doubleheader and exploding for six runs on eight hits the final three innings of game one.

The three-inning outburst accounted for eight of the Gamecocks’ 13 hits on the weekend and six of the team’s eight runs.

The next step is finding ways to score when the offense isn’t clicking against good pitching.

“We’re a very momentum-based offense. We can really come at you in waves. We need to do a better job when we’re not getting quite as many hits, like obviously tonight we only had the two hits,” head coach Mark Kingston said.

CAROLINA BASEBALL: Gameocks fall to Arkansas to start three-game series

“We need to get some guys going and hitting the way they’re supposed to be hitting 'cause we have some guys who aren’t doing that right now. That’s our job to work with them and help them find whatever the key is for the light to go on and be operating at full potential.”

What they saw in the other dugout was a potent Arkansas lineup shut down for the most part against good South Carolina pitching. The Razorbacks hit just .196/.320/.343 but took advantage of pitching mistakes.

That’s what Allen wants the Gamecock offense to be as they enter the final four series of SEC play.

“The step that’s eye opening to me is they lead the SEC in walks or are definitely up there. They’re seeing a lot of pitches at the plate and if they’re not seeing a lot of pitches at the plate, they’re hitting a home run or a ball off the wall or a double,” Allen said. “They’re fouling a lot of balls off with two strikes and battling. They have that plan, you can tell.”

Tuesday vs. The Citadel

The South Carolina baseball team wraps up its home stand on Tuesday night when the Gamecocks host The Citadel for the second time this season. First pitch is scheduled for 7. Tuesday's game will be televised on SEC Network Plus. Probable pitchers are" South Carolina Jack Mahoney (Fr. RHP) 1-0, 1.44 ERA, 6 BB, 33 SO vs. The Citadel Lathan Todd (So., RHP) 2-5, 7.46 ERA, 18 BB, 34 SO.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Falcons taking trade calls on Julio Jones ahead of NFL Draft

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News