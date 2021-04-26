CAROLNA BASEBALL: Series 'eye opening' for offense

“Once we start doing that and get a plan going, I think this team will be very dangerous. Our pitching has done outstanding but we haven’t really given them any help.”

The Gamecock offense wasn’t held down the entire weekend, catching fire late in game one of a Friday doubleheader and exploding for six runs on eight hits the final three innings of game one.

The three-inning outburst accounted for eight of the Gamecocks’ 13 hits on the weekend and six of the team’s eight runs.

The next step is finding ways to score when the offense isn’t clicking against good pitching.

“We’re a very momentum-based offense. We can really come at you in waves. We need to do a better job when we’re not getting quite as many hits, like obviously tonight we only had the two hits,” head coach Mark Kingston said.

“We need to get some guys going and hitting the way they’re supposed to be hitting 'cause we have some guys who aren’t doing that right now. That’s our job to work with them and help them find whatever the key is for the light to go on and be operating at full potential.”