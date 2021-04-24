CAROLNA BASEBALL: Kingston says Gamecocks 'close' despite series loss

South Carolina only saw on average 12 pitches in an inning and just nine of their 32 plate appearances lasted longer than four pitches.

“It’s a Catch 22. When you face great pitching you have to pick one or the other, and you have to go with the flow of the game,” Kingston said. “When the other team is not walking guys and they have great stuff, you have to try and be aggressive and hope you square it up. If you don’t, you’re going to have some quick innings.”

Outside of an Allen home run, the Gamecocks didn’t record an extra base hit and only put one runner in scoring position all night. They went hitless in seven at-bats with runners on base.

They’d strike out six straight times to end the game off Arkansas closer Kevin Kopps.

“That’s one of the better pitchers I’ve seen in my college career. He would throw that low fastball and had a cutter or slider as well as an up-and-down curveball,” Allen said. “That cutter or slider or whatever it was looked just like the fastball coming out of the hand. The last five seconds it would run as much as any pitch I’ve ever seen.”

In so many series finales, the Gamecocks got off to fast starts but struggled to do it Friday night against the Razorbacks.