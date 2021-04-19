CAROLNA BASEBALL: Gamecocks off to best SEC start in a decade

When the Gamecocks wrapped their doubleheader Saturday — another series win, this time against LSU — they hit the midway point of the SEC slate and are off to their fourth-best start over the last decade.

The Gamecocks (24-10, 10-5 SEC) are winners of four straight series and are top 15 in every major poll, including the RPI, as they enter the back half of the SEC slate.

Before that, though, a look at how this season's start compared to those in years past.

South Carolina is sitting at 10-5 after the first half of conference play, which is the program's best start in SEC play since starting 11-4 in 2016 when the Gamecocks won the SEC East and ultimately went to a Super Regional.

Before that, you'd have to go back to 2011 to find a time the Gamecocks won double-digit games in their first 15 SEC contests. They started 12-3 and 11-4 in 2011 and 2010, respectively.

The Gamecocks have won four straight SEC series, the first time they've won four straight series since winning five straight to end the year in 2018.

They are 4-1 in series this season, their most series wins in the first five weeks of SEC play since winning five straight in both 2011 and 2010.