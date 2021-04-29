CAROLNA BASEBALL: Gamecocks may again tweak lineup vs. Ole Miss

With Colin Burgess banged up Tuesday, the Gamecocks shuffled up the lineup, moving Wes Clarke to catcher, Josiah Sightler to DH and inserting Noah Myers into the lineup in left field.

The lineup tweaks worked as the Gamecocks powered past The Citadel 9-5, thanks, in part, to a Myers grand slam -- and it could be the lineup moving forward with him still dealing with a nagging injury.

“Burgess was not able to play on Tuesday and that’s what made us look at the lineup a little bit with Noah Myers going in there,” Kingston said. "I thought he gave us a nice spark with the grand slam and played good defense out there. He took good at-bats for most of the night. If Burgess is not able to play he’s the next man up there.”

Kingston said Burgess will make the trip to Ole Miss for the three-game series starting Friday with the hope he’ll be able to play, but right now he’s considered day-to-day.

He didn’t specify the injury but said it’s nothing that will keep Burgess out long-term.

If he’s not able to go, Kingston said Myers will likely stay in the outfield and they’ll keep Sightler, who’s nursing a bit of an injury, as the designated hitter.