CAROLNA BASEBALL: Gamecocks head for LSU after victory

The University of South Carolina baseball team heads to Baton Rouge, La., and Alex Box Stadium for a three-game series with LSU beginning Thursday, April 15, at 7:30 p.m.

Friday's game is set for 8 p.m., with the series finale Saturday at 3 p.m. Thursday's game will be televised on ESPNU. Friday and Saturday's games will be on SEC Network Plus.

Probable pitchers are:

Thursday: South Carolina Thomas Farr (R-Jr. RHP) 2-2, 3.25 ERA, 21 BB, 61 SO vs. LSU Landon Marceaux (Jr., RHP) 3-3, 1.89 ERA, 11 BB, 55 SO

Friday: South Carolina Brannon Jordan (Sr. RHP) 4-2, 3.02 ERA, 24 BB, 66 SO vs. LSU AJ Labas (R-Jr., RHP) 2-0, 3.4 ERA, 8 BB, 46 SO

Saturday: South Carolina Will Sanders (Fr. RHP) 5-1, 2.51 ERA, 5 BB, 36 SO vs. LSU TBA

LSU took 2-of-3 games at Kentucky this past weekend, winning the first two games by scores of 15-2 and 8-6.

Meanwhile, the Gamecocks used a grand slam from Josiah Sightler, three hits from David Mendham and five strong innings on the mound from Jack Mahoney in a 9-0 win over Charleston Southern Tuesday night at Founders Park.

Mahoney struck out seven in five innings of work as five pitchers combined on the shutout for the Garnet and Black.