CAROLNA BASEBALL: Gamecocks head for LSU after victory

The University of South Carolina baseball team heads to Baton Rouge, La., and Alex Box Stadium for a three-game series with LSU beginning Thursday, April 15, at 7:30 p.m.
Friday's game is set for 8 p.m., with the series finale Saturday at 3 p.m. Thursday's game will be televised on ESPNU. Friday and Saturday's games will be on SEC Network Plus.
Probable pitchers are:
- Thursday: South Carolina Thomas Farr (R-Jr. RHP) 2-2, 3.25 ERA, 21 BB, 61 SO vs. LSU Landon Marceaux (Jr., RHP) 3-3, 1.89 ERA, 11 BB, 55 SO
- Friday: South Carolina Brannon Jordan (Sr. RHP) 4-2, 3.02 ERA, 24 BB, 66 SO vs. LSU AJ Labas (R-Jr., RHP) 2-0, 3.4 ERA, 8 BB, 46 SO
- Saturday: South Carolina Will Sanders (Fr. RHP) 5-1, 2.51 ERA, 5 BB, 36 SO vs. LSU TBA
LSU took 2-of-3 games at Kentucky this past weekend, winning the first two games by scores of 15-2 and 8-6.
Meanwhile, the Gamecocks used a grand slam from Josiah Sightler, three hits from David Mendham and five strong innings on the mound from Jack Mahoney in a 9-0 win over Charleston Southern Tuesday night at Founders Park.
Mahoney struck out seven in five innings of work as five pitchers combined on the shutout for the Garnet and Black.
Carolina scored a pair of runs in the first on a fielder's choice groundout by Wes Clarke and an RBI double by Andrew Eyster. Mendham's third home run of the year made it 4-0 in the third while Sightler's blast in the fourth gave Carolina an 8-0 lead. A Brady Allen sacrifice fly in the fifth was the final run scored by the Gamecocks.
Mendham had three hits and two RBI while Sightler drove in four with his pair of hits. Eyster added two hits while Allen scored a pair of runs.
Postgame notes
- Carolina improves to 15-2 at Founders Park this season.
- • The Gamecocks had their third shutout of the season after a pair of shutouts against Mercer.
- Carolina now has 50 home runs on the year after Mendham and Sightler's blast.
- The Gamecocks lowered their team ERA to 3.36.