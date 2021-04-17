CAROLNA BASEBALL: 2 wins to take series at LSU

South Carolina kept its league momentum humming right along Saturday.
The Gamecocks got yet another great start from freshman Will Sanders and an early offensive explosion to take the series over LSU, capped by a 9-0 win in the second game of a doubleheader.
Saturday’s doubleheader sweep gives the Gamecocks four straight series wins in the SEC and the Gamecocks (24-10, 10-5 SEC) are outscoring opponents 27-5 in their last three rubber matches.
“It’s an unbelievable effort by our guys. It looked very bleak in game one and they’re already on the verge of losing the series early into today, but we found a way. We had some big at-bats, got a big bunt down with tremendous pitching,” head coach Mark Kingston said. “We found a way to squeeze that one out and really carried that into game two and played a tremendous ballgame.”
Sanders, making his fourth SEC start, spun yet another dominant outing on the road against the Tigers in what was a hostile environment.
Sanders (6-1, 2.11 ERA) stitched together six shutout innings with four strikeouts to just one walk.
He had to pitch out of trouble in the first, putting the first two hitters on with a single and a walk but got out of it unscathed and settled in nicely.
The lanky freshman allowed just four base runners the rest of his six-inning outing, all on singles.
Over the final six innings of the game LSU got a base runner into scoring position just once, getting a man to second on a single and a wild pitch. LSU put a runner at third just once and that came in the first inning.
It was the Gamecocks’ first SEC shutout of the year and the first time they’ve blanked a league team on the road since beating Auburn 7-0 in 2017.
“We have power pitching that can really do some great things when they’re throwing strikes and not helping the opponent,” Kingston said. “We did that today.”
Sanders pitched with a lead the entire game thanks to another really hot offensive start, putting up six runs on eight hits the first three innings.
The Gamecocks’ first four runs came off extra base hits as South Carolina put things away early in game two of Saturday’s doubleheader.
David Mendham started things with his fourth homer of the year, a two-run shot in the first inning with two outs and two strikes.
George Callil and Brennan Milone roped back-to-back RBI hits in the second, a triple and a double, as part of a three-run inning.
The hitting momentum continued from the final inning of game one as the Gamecocks chased LSU starter Blake Money in the second inning and put up six runs on eight hits in the first three innings and cruise to the series-clinching win.
The Gamecocks put a cherry on top in the sixth with a solo shot from Braylen Wimmer, his sixth of the season, and two-out RBI singles from Andrew Eyster and Colin Burgess.
“A lot of guys contributed and it’s a good win," Wimmer said.
Rally to win game 1
Trailing by two runs with three outs left, the Gamecocks exploded for four runs in the inning to take the lead and ultimately even the series against the Tigers with a 4-2 win.
After struggling to piece anything together against LSU starter A.J. Labas the first six innings of the game, the Gamecocks with their backs against the wall were able to chase him in the final inning.
David Mendham and Colin Burgess led things off with back-to-back singles and chased Labas after a sacrifice bunt.
Braylen Wimmer roped a game-tying double to right field on the first pitch he saw from LSU reliever Devin Fontenot and two batters later it was Brady Allen delivering the game-winning hit, a two-run double down the left field line.
When all was said and done in the inning, four runs crossed the plate on four hits and the Gamecocks turned to Brett Kerry to finish things out.
South Carolina has now won four straight SEC series and brings a 10-5 SEC record back home with No. 1 Arkansas next on the docket for a three-game series starting Thursday at Founders Park.