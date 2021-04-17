CAROLNA BASEBALL: 2 wins to take series at LSU

South Carolina kept its league momentum humming right along Saturday.

The Gamecocks got yet another great start from freshman Will Sanders and an early offensive explosion to take the series over LSU, capped by a 9-0 win in the second game of a doubleheader.

Saturday’s doubleheader sweep gives the Gamecocks four straight series wins in the SEC and the Gamecocks (24-10, 10-5 SEC) are outscoring opponents 27-5 in their last three rubber matches.

“It’s an unbelievable effort by our guys. It looked very bleak in game one and they’re already on the verge of losing the series early into today, but we found a way. We had some big at-bats, got a big bunt down with tremendous pitching,” head coach Mark Kingston said. “We found a way to squeeze that one out and really carried that into game two and played a tremendous ballgame.”

Sanders, making his fourth SEC start, spun yet another dominant outing on the road against the Tigers in what was a hostile environment.

Sanders (6-1, 2.11 ERA) stitched together six shutout innings with four strikeouts to just one walk.

He had to pitch out of trouble in the first, putting the first two hitters on with a single and a walk but got out of it unscathed and settled in nicely.