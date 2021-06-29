CAROLINA WOMEN: Gamecocks, UConn add 2 games to series

The series between South Carolina and UConn has turned into one of the most anticipated regular-season games in college basketball, and it will extend for at least two more seasons.

South Carolina announced the Gamecocks have extended their series with the Huskies for two more seasons with South Carolina hosting the 2021-22 matchup at Colonial Life Arena and traveling to Storrs in 2022-23.

The Gamecocks lost last season's matchup to the Huskies, 63-59, in overtime. But the last time the two programs played in Columbia, South Carolina won 70-52, the first win in the series for the Gamecocks.

This year's game will once again pit two national title contenders with South Carolina potentially entering the season as the odds-on favorite to cut down the nets.

The Gamecocks return everyone from last year's Final Four team while enrolling the top-ranked recruiting class in the country.

