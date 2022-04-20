CAROLINA FOOTBALL: What we learned from spring practices

South Carolina is fresh off spring practice and now it’s time to dissect the last few weeks as the Gamecocks prepare for their offseason workouts and training camp.

Here’s what we learned from the last month of practices.

Spencer Rattler is going to be the kind of quarterback the Gamecocks need: Does that mean the Gamecocks are going to go from six regular-season wins to 10 or 11? Who knows at this point in the offseason.

But South Carolina needed someone like Rattler for this season. The Gamecocks needed someone who played a lot of football to come in and be able to command an offense while also having some mobility.

Rattler was sacked four times but did complete eight of his 10 passes and connect on a big play to Xavier Legette in the spring game, and found Antwane Wells on the sideline as well.

The offense should take a step forward with him out there — how much remains to be seen — and Rattler certainly looked the part when out there Saturday.

South Carolina’s defense has a chance to be very good: The pass rush got to the quarterback six times and had a few big plays in the secondary as well. The Gamecocks have a trough of returners and some talented players stepping into bigger roles.

South Carolina tackled well for the most part and a defense that was solid last season has a chance to be very good again.

The addition of Devonni Reed — who has been the talk of spring ball — and Cam Smith taking the next step in his development should help on the back end as well.

The Gamecocks need more receivers to step up: South Carolina didn’t dial up many deep shots in the spring game but they’ll need more guys who can stretch the field. Justin Stepp talked about it early in the spring, mentioning needing to win one-on-one battles.

Legette obviously had the big play Saturday and Josh Vann is coming off his best year yet. Antwane Wells can be a vertical threat as well. Getting Jaheim Bell back from injury and getting both Austin Stogner and Corey Rucker on campus should also help in terms of taking the top off a defense.

We won’t know how good this offense can be for a while: The jury is still very much out offensively as a whole. It’s largely because the Gamecocks are banged up and without a lot of their key pieces this spring.

Bell was out and the Gamecocks didn’t have either Rucker or Stogner to scheme with on the field. Getting those guys, along with a Landon Samson or Zavier Short, will certainly help paint a clearer picture of what the offense can be.

That won’t be known, though, until a few weeks into training camp.

Newcomers will factor in heavily this year: There will certainly be a lot of returners on the team, but there will be flair of newbies as well.

The Gamecocks have plenty of new starters with Rattler, Stogner Reed, Christian Beal-Smith, Wells and Rucker all potential starters. All will almost certainly factor into the rotation.

Then there will be a few others — Terrell Dawkins, Stone Blanton, Landon Samson, among others — who will certainly see playing time. While it can be an older team, there will be plenty of new faces on the field.

