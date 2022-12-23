CAROLINA FOOTBALL: 'Those are our brothers to the end'

The subject of bowl opt-outs is not the controversy it once was when Christian McCaffrey and a few other high-profile college football players eschewed what are essentially exhibition games to protect their health — and draft stock.

For South Carolina wideout Dakereon Joyner, it was never something for him, but he holds nothing against his teammates who do opt out.

Joyner offered a good bit of perspective discussing opt-outs ahead of the Gamecocks' bowl matchup with Notre Dame. Joyner, a converted quarterback playing receiver and in his fifth year of college, really just wants what is best for his teammates.

“Oh yeah, there’s never no bad blood. Those are our brothers to the end. We wish them well. Want them to go get what they want, whatever that may mean,” Joyner said. “Want them to be happy — but those are our brothers to the end.”

As for Joyner, opting out was never a thought that crossed his mind.

“I think the question for myself is ‘Why leave?’ Like I’ve been through a lot, so why leave now? My dad always told me finish what you started, so that’s what I’m here to do. Never a question,” Joyner said.

Spencer Rattler also explained why he’d play in the bowl game like Joyner.

Following their regular season finale, South Carolina had a few players enter the transfer portal, but none has declared for the NFL Draft so far. One of those players is quarterback Spencer Rattler, who has decided to play in the team’s Gator Bowl matchup vs. Notre Dame for a particularly special reason.

“It was important for me because coach Beamer’s been great to me all year,” Rattler said. “For him even bringing me here was a blessing, so the least I can do is play in the bowl game. So I had to do it for him, the coaching staff and obviously the players as well.”

Rattler transferred from Oklahoma to South Carolina this offseason and in his first season with Beamer and the Gamecocks helped lead them to their best record since 2017. He threw for 2,780 yards and 16 touchdown passes this season, but will be missing some of his weapons in the Gator Bowl. South Carolina’s leading rusher Marshawn Lloyd, tight ends Jaheim Bell and Austin Stogner, and wide receiver Corey Rucker have all left the program via the transfer portal. But Rattler is still confident in his team and what they’ll be capable of in their season finale.

“All we’ve got is all we need and we’ve got some young guys that are hungry to make plays, we’ve got guys that are experienced here that wanted to finish this thing out right so we’re excited about the opportunity. It’s a big bowl game and we’re gonna go make South Carolina proud,” Rattler said.