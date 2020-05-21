CAROLINA FOOTBALL: Tanner is optimistic on playing in fall

“It appears the NCAA may have some conversations, but it’s likely to be left up to the president and commissioner of the Southeastern Conference as to what we do,” Tanner said. “That’s to be determined. We still have time on our sides. I know it goes fast, but we still have some time. We’ll always defer to our state government and local government officials and the medical professionals that are involved that are tremendously impressive.”

If there aren’t a lot of fans allowed, or any at all, it would be a big financial hit to the athletic department with Tanner continuing to call football the “engine for our athletic department.”

To save money, Tanner, Will Muschamp, Frank Martin and Dawn Staley have all taken voluntary 10% pay cuts to help the university save $1.2 million.

The university and athletics are doing everything to save money right now, but the good news from Tanner is the plan right now is to start football season on time with the Gamecocks’ season opener Sept. 5 hosting Coastal Carolina.