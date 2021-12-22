CAROLINA FOOTBALL: Satterfield 'excited' for future at QB

Since 2010 South Carolina has only had two recruiting classes where more than one quarterback has singed.

The most recent was the 2016 class that featured Jake Bentley and Brandon McIlwain, with Connor Shaw and Dylan Thompson being the two in 2010.

The last time a Gamecock recruiting class had three quarterbacks was in 2003, granted they were all freshmen.

This year's recruiting class brings in four-star Tanner Bailey and three-star Braden Davis, along with Oklahoma transfer Spencer Rattler.

Offensive coordinator Marcus Satterfield is enamored by the potential fire power in the quarterback room next season.

"I mean once you get an elite quarterback, one elite quarterback, that's pretty cool," he said. "To get two that's really cool and then to get three, that's unreal."

With all the talent headed to Columbia, Satterfield commended the players, saying that none of the players "flinched" when he told them another quarterback would be coming.

Rather, they shared in the coaching staff's excitement and embraced the spirit of competition.

"We're really excited about where that room's going and how that's going to change, at least what we look like offensively, for the good," Satterfield said.

Bailey is the most recent of the three quarterbacks the Gamecocks are bringing in. Satterfield said they made a strong push early to land Bailey, who ultimately ended up committing to Oregon, and are glad they were able to get him this time around.

"He's so fired up," Satterfield said. "We're really excited and he's really excited to get back, he needs to be playing in the SEC. He's a SEC kid."

As for Rattler, Satterfield said the pro-style offense was appealing to the season's preseason Heisman favorite and was instrumental in landing him.

"Obviously, Spencer is a real good player and we're going to make him as good as we possibly can, but he's got to come and experience something new to prepare him for the next level," Satterfield said.

"I think just the fact that we're an NFL pro-style system, he's going to be able to come and get acclimated to that and when his time comes, whether it be one year or two years, he'll be ready to roll when he gets into that rookie mini camp."

Satterfield compared Rattler's explosiveness and ball skills to Baker Mayfield -- not on purpose given the obvious Oklahoma connections — saying that the South Carolina offense could improve Rattler's creativity.

Both Rattler and Satterfield faced criticisms from the college football world in the past season, something that the two are embracing heading into 2022.

"When we started talking I told him everybody in the country thinks you stink as a quarterback and everybody in the country thinks I stink, so let's go at it with the biggest chips on our shoulders that we possibly can get and let's go attack this think every single day," he said.

Davis comes in with an "unbelievable ceiling," according to Satterfield.

"He's got a really, really nice arm," Satterfield said. "He's very accurate, processes very well, he's a very smart kid, he's an engineer-type kid, so he's got a big brain on him. He's got great work ethic and he's just confident.

Satterfield said he's excited to have Davis in January so he starts learning the offense.

"Ready to get him here, ready to get him in the program and start you know just coaching him and I know he's excited, I'm excited to get him here," Satterfield said.

