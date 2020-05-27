CAROLINA FOOTBALL: Robinson wants to play safety and nickel

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

COLUMBIA — For some college freshmen football players, early playing time catches them a little off guard.

That didn’t happen to Jammie Robinson.

Robinson, who committed to South Carolina on signing day 2019, stepped on campus and immediately earned the starting spot at nickel back as a freshman.

“Whenever I was a recruit, coach T-Rob and the coaches would tell me during the recruitment I could be a potential starter here and come in and play early,” Robinson said in recent days. “Me coming in and working my tail off to gain the trust of the coaches and the players, it really helped me up my game.”

And once he got in the lineup, he didn’t do anything to take himself out of it.

Robinson finished with 62 tackles and an interception as he earned SEC All-Freshmen team, finishing with a Pro Football Focus grade of 70.4 and a NFL passer rating of 85.6 when quarterbacks threw to his receiver.

“Just really learning and knowing that you’re not going to be the best player on the field,” he said. “You’re going to have guys better than you on the field.

"It’s about learning how to play and move around and match up with guys who have an edge on you.”