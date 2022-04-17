CAROLINA FOOTBALL: QBs on public display in spring game

The first time Jordan Burch came off the edge and had a conceivable path to Spencer Rattler, he got a dose of why South Carolina wanted to bring him on board.

Even though he can’t hit Rattler, Burch watched as he rolled away and threw a dart side-armed for a completion.

“I’m like, ‘I haven’t seen this in a while,’” Burch said. “I’m like oh my gosh. He’s throwing touchdowns in practice. I’m getting after him but he’s still completing the pass. He’s pretty good. It’s good having him around, and I like what he’s brought to the table.”

It was the first taste Burch got of what Rattler can do, and Saturday Rattler and the rest of South Carolina’s quarterbacks got to show the fan base as well.

The Gamecocks’ quarterbacks were on display publicly for the first and last time before the season starts, showing off in Saturday’s spring game.

Rattler, who transferred in this January, ultimately finished 8-for-10 throwing for 79 yards and had one scramble for just eight yards as well to set up a second-and-short. He was sacked four times.

“Spencer, to me, doesn’t get enough credit for how athletic he is. They didn’t run him at Oklahoma last year as they did with Jalen Hurts previously,” Shane Beamer said. “Spencer is athletic enough to where he can run. He’s not going to be a running quarterback but he can be a threat running the football. We’re pleased with him from that standpoint.”

He also found Xavier Legette for a long 30-yard completion and Antwane Wells for a 16-yard connection along the sideline. Under Rattler, the Gamecocks scored 10 points, including a South Carolina touchdown drive at the end of the first half.

It was a largely vanilla offensive game plan by design, but Rattler and the Gamecocks came out feeling encouraged offensively.

“We made some plays for sure. Obviously, we wanted to have more explosives but we ran the ball really well and connected on some quick game stuff,” Rattler said. “I feel like we did it at a pretty good level. Obviously, I wanted to go for it on that first drive on fourth and inches. It’s a spring game and that’s coach Beamer’s decision.”

Luke Doty also had another solid day, completing seven of his 10 attempts for 85 yards and one score, a 31-yard catch and run to Chad Terrell. The defense only sacked Doty once.

It was Doty’s first live action for South Carolina since going down for the year after foot surgery, and he didn’t disappoint.

“What a story that is. From everything he’s been through, to break his foot for the second time against Vanderbilt in October and to be out there right now, he’s been full go all spring,” Beamer said.

“To me, running and throwing and doing all the things he’s doing right now, he’s a stud. I really appreciate Luke. That quarterback room is in a really good place right now.”

Colten Gauthier went 8-for-15 for 36 yards and two interceptions compared to a 3-for-3 day for Braden Davis where he threw for 34 yards and a touchdown. Jake Helfrich also completed all three of his attempts for 55 yards.

It’s a quarterback room with a mixed complexion with most of the players in it relatively young outside of Rattler.

“They’re so relaxed. They’re comfortable,” Terrell said. “That’s probably the biggest thing I’ve noticed about them. They’re just confident in their arms and confident in the decisions they make back there.”

