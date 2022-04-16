CAROLINA FOOTBALL: QB Rattler solid; so is defense

Spring practice at South Carolina is officially over.

The Gamecocks wrapped the spring Saturday night with the Garnet and Black Spring Game. Here are a few key takeaways.

Spencer Rattler didn’t have necessarily an eye-popping night but it was incredibly solid. He finished the first half completing eight of his 10 attempts for 79 yards but had a few impressive throws.

Rattler threaded the needle for an explosive play to Xavier Legette and then hit Juice Wells on third down near the sideline on a touchdown drive. He also showed some mobility with one long scramble when the pocket broke down. It wasn’t a perfect outing, but he showed enough to see why people inside the program are excited about him.

The Gamecocks’ pass rush continues to be solid, picking up five sacks in the first half and getting some good pressure. Jordan Burch had a nice pressure to force Rattler out of the pocket early and Terrell Dawkins certainly looks the part of an SEC defensive end or BUCK as well. Conversely, because the ends had some solid plays, the offensive line needs to protect a little better. They did for good chunks of the practice.

South Carolina will still need a few receivers who can step up and stretch the field vertically. The Gamecocks didn’t do a lot of that, especially in the first half, Saturday night. Rattler had his long ball to Legette. Doty missed on two deep shots to Josh Vann in the first half.

Finding a group of two or three receivers who can stretch the field will be imperative moving forward. The lack of deep shots could have been by design, but it was not a truly explosive passing day in the scrimmage. Chad Terrell, moved to the H-back spot, had a few big plays including a nice catch and run for a touchdown. Kenion had a big play for a touchdown too, which is encouraging.

What was really good to see from South Carolina’s perspective was the lack of many procedural penalties. There was only one, a false start, and not many miscues from first glance in terms of communication breakdowns. The Gamecocks did have a few different ways to call in plays. Rattler was shown going to the sideline to get the call at times and the staff signaled in a few as well.

The offense was, by design, incredibly bland but there were a few key things to pick up. The Gamecocks are still going to really try and attack the edges of the defense with motion and receivers getting the ball in open space. South Carolina came out in a few two-back sets and motioned guys around.

Ahmarean Brown and Wells both had jet sweep types of plays that didn’t go for much really. Getting Jaheim Bell back in that role should help. From a run-scheme standpoint, it looks like Gamecocks will again be heavy into the zone scheme. They did a lot of outside zone work Saturday night.

South Carolina’s defense has a chance to be really good. There might not be a top performer, but the defense as a whole got off the field on third downs and created some good pressure. They tackled well for the most part too, which is certainly encouraging. They swarmed to the ball, too.

Despite losing two key rushers, South Carolina seems to have its running back room in a good place at least at the top. MarShawn Lloyd had a few good runs, including busting out a spin move. Christian Beal-Smith had some strong runs in the scheme as well. Juju McDowell continues to be shifty. He picked up 46 yards in the first half and averaged 11.5 yards per carry on his first four touches. He had a few strong runs as well in the second half in his do-it-all role.

